Sadio Mane Undergoes "Successful Surgery" But Senegal Forward Is Ruled Out Of World Cup

Sadio Mane is expected to make a full recovery from his leg injury but not in time to represent Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mane, who sustained the injury earlier this month in Bayern Munich's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen, was ruled out of the World Cup on Thursday after tests found that he needed to undergo surgery.

That surgery was "successful", according to a statement released by Bayern, but Mane must now begin a period of rehabilitation, forcing his withdrawal from the Senegal squad.

The statement read: "Sadio Mane underwent successful surgery in Innsbruck by Prof Christian Fink and Dr Andy Williams from London on Thursday evening.

"During the operation, a tendon was reattached to the head of his right fibula. The FC Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days."

Mane was set to be Africa's biggest star in Qatar, especially after helping to eliminate Egypt and Mo Salah in qualifying.

But Senegal must now face Holland, Ecuador and Qatar without their main man.

If Senegal qualify from Group A then they will meet a team from the group containing England, Wales, Iran and the USA in their first knockout match.

This will be Senegal's third World Cup. They were eliminated in the group stage in 2018 but reached the quarter-finals in 2002.