Maria Duane “Ri” McGlamery Obit
Maria Duane “Ri” McGlamery died Nov. 16 in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born March 10, 1957 in Jacksonville, Fla., the eldest child of the late William Franklin McGlamery, Jr. and Josephine Brooks McGlamery. Ri graduated from Chipley High School in 1975 and Vanderbilt University in 1979 with a...
Scottish Highland Games Festival
On Saturday, November 19th, the Presbyterian Church of Chipley held the Scottish Highland Games Festival. The event was interesting with venders selling various goods, traditional music played on the pipes and drums along with other musicians. Athletes who played traditional games like Caber Toss, which involves throwing a 20 foot long (log). Other games included Hammer Throw and Stone Put. Also at the festival was a man who practices Falconry and his highly trained hawk, which many found to be fascinating. I was proud to attend the event and learn about the Scottish heritage and I hope to attend again next year.
Chipley Tigers Hosted the Baker Gators
Chipley Tigers Hosted the Baker Gators on Friday night, November 18th, 2022, at Philip Rountree Stadium, with a fine crowd present and not letting the fans down. Final Score Tigers 39 and Baker Gators 20, on for Northview, November 25, 2022, at 7:30pm.
Lady Tiger Basketball
Chipley High School Girl Basketball hosted the Holmes County High School Girl Basketball Tuesday Night November 22. Junior Varsity game was won by the Lady Tigers by the score of 37 to 28, and in the Varsity game Lady Tigers won with the score of 49 to 34.
