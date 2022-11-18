On Saturday, November 19th, the Presbyterian Church of Chipley held the Scottish Highland Games Festival. The event was interesting with venders selling various goods, traditional music played on the pipes and drums along with other musicians. Athletes who played traditional games like Caber Toss, which involves throwing a 20 foot long (log). Other games included Hammer Throw and Stone Put. Also at the festival was a man who practices Falconry and his highly trained hawk, which many found to be fascinating. I was proud to attend the event and learn about the Scottish heritage and I hope to attend again next year.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO