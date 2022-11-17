Read full article on original website
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) sitting for Warriors Monday
Klay Thompson (injury management) will not play in the Golden State Warriors' Monday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Thompson will join Steph Curry and Draymond Green on the bench tonight as the Warriors' top three veterans sit out the second leg of the team's back-to-back. Thompson is averaging...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
Tre Mann (back) questionable for Thunder Monday
The Oklahoma City Thunder listed point guard Tre Mann (back) as questionable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Mann has a chance to play tonight after missing the Thunder's last three games with a back injury. He is averaging 25.8 minutes per game when healthy this season. Mann...
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) listed questionable Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris is officially listed as questionable due to left hip soreness. However, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he's once again not expected to play. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (rest) on Friday, Josh Green to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (rest) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Doncic will make his 14th start this season after the Mavericks' superstar missed one game for rest purposes. In 36.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 56.9 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.0...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) questionable for Cavs Monday
The Cleveland Cavaliers listed Kevin Love (thumb fracture) as questionable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love was unable to play in yesterday's game, but has a chance to suit up tonight in the second leg of Cleveland's back-to-back. The veteran big man has been an important part of the Cavs' rotation throughout this season, but has only made one start.
numberfire.com
Steph Curry (elbow) out for Warriors Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (elbow) will not play in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors appear to be resting most, if not all of their starters for the second game of their back-to-back, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green joining Curry on the bench, and Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney questionable.
numberfire.com
Keita Bates-Diop coming off Spurs' bench on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Devin Vassell missed Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness. However, he entered the day without any injury designation, and now, he is back in the starting five. As such, Bates-Diop will revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green (back) resting Monday for Warriors
Draymond Green (back, injury management) will not play in the Golden State Warriors' Monday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors are resting their vets tonight in the second leg of their back-to-back, opening up opportunities for some of the bench players to get more minutes. Green is...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) out for Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid suffered a sprained foot in Saturday's game, and is now likely to miss at least the next two games for the Sixers. The star is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) questionable for Warriors Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins drew a questionable tag for tonight's game, while Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are all resting. He and Kevon Looney could also end up sitting out tonight's game, so their statuses will be worth monitoring.
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) active for Spurs on Saturday night
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl will be available despite his questionable tag with right knee soreness. In 31.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poeltl to score 35.7 FanDuel points. Poeltl's projection includes 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (hip) available for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite being downgraded to probable Sunday afternoon, the team has given Hyland the green light to take the court to close out the weekend. Our models project Hyland for 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.0...
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen (ankle) active for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is active for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will active in a bench role after sitting out one game with an ankle injury. In 26.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Allen to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Allen's projection includes 9.4 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Cory Joseph (hip) available on Friday
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (hip) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Joseph has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Lakers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes against Los Angeles. Joseph's Friday projection includes 3.8 points,...
