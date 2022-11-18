Read full article on original website
Hentai Senpai
6d ago
you honestly think the law is going to approach you for this when in reality they got bigger fish to fry?
Reply
6
Dina
5d ago
They should’ve thought about that before they invented remote car starters and everyone in Massachusetts has one.
Reply
4
Related
WSBS
Doing This While Driving in the Rain is Illegal in Massachusetts
My cousin who lives in the Boston area recently posted on social media about her frustrations with drivers who don't turn on their headlights when it's raining, "It should be illegal!" she said. Ummm, news flash cuzzo, it is! I already knew this (then again, I'm quite versed in the laws of the road, i.e. a million tickets) but my cousin was unaware, and I ALWAYS see people driving in the rain without their lights on. It got me wondering, do people just not know?
Massachusetts’ Most Common Street Names May Surprise You
I suppose our "Miracle On 34th Street" conversation the other day on the radio got my mind wondering about just how many number streets there are in the country, let alone Massachusetts. What goes into a street name anyway? Nature? Colors? Numbers? First or last names of people? Yes, all...
MA Residents: Avoid These Troubled Travel Areas On Turkey Day
Triple A predicts that over 54 and a half million people will travel at least 50 miles or more during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. That is over a one and a half percent increase since last year. even though gas prices are inching higher, that is not stopping drivers from heading to their impending destinations.
Think You’re A Smart Cookie? Guess What Massachusetts’ Favorite Cookie Is
Hey, Berkshire County, here's a question: Are you a cookie connoisseur? And I don't mean occasionally grabbing some boring old chocolate chip cookies as a snack(not that I don't LOVE me some "boring old chocolate chip cookies"!) or an Oreo or two for a sugar boost on your way out the door.
TikTok Gives Accurate Description of Year-Round Massachusetts Forecast
As Thanksgiving is just about upon us, we are starting to see a little bit cooler temperatures little by little as winter approaches ever so subtly. For those that have lived in the Bay State for any sort of extended period of time, you have a general idea of what to expect on a month-to-month basis from the weather and traditional climate. But someone took it upon themselves to make a TikTok of a spot-on description of what to expect from the year round forecast in Massachusetts.
WBEC AM
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? Here are the store hours
Weeks of planning and days of cooking for Thanksgiving can only go so far. As the meal approaches, it is inevitable that some hardworking holiday cooks will find themselves missing a key ingredient. State regulations in Massachusetts known as “Blue Laws” restrict which businesses can open on Sundays and some...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials to crack down on high-risk establishments overserving alcohol
BOSTON — To ensure safety for the citizens of Massachusetts, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission will be conducting alcohol enforcement operations at bars in major Massachusetts cities from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve. The primary objective will be to prevent impaired driving and other alcohol-related harm during...
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Driving Under the Influence of Cannabis
NBC Connecticut Chief Investigator Len Besthoff discusses his recent piece on Driving While High and why Connecticut’s law about driving under the influence of cannabis is complicated. Mike Hydeck: In a matter of months retail marijuana shops will be open for business throughout Connecticut. And just like alcohol and...
WBEC AM
Who Has the Best Gas Station Pizza in The Massachusetts?
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
bunewsservice.com
LISTEN: Treasure Hunting in Massachusetts
Hope can be the most precious treasure to a person. For some people, hope is not enough to keep looking for lost things. But for some, all they have is hope to help them find what is lost even if they don’t know what they are looking for.
Electric Bills Are on the Rise in New England
New England is feeling the pain of higher electric bills, with Maine being the latest state to approve rate hikes. The increase is due to price increases in natural gas. New England relies on natural gas for electricity generation, and when the market price of natural gas goes up, then the supply rates also go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says that because burning fossil fuels is how most electricity is produced, there is nothing that the Public Utilities Commission can do to lower fuel prices.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 15