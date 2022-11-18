Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:34 p.m. EST
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect. Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven't — at least for now. That's according to a first look at the new shots' real-world effectiveness, released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 13% of U.S. adults have gotten the updated booster. The CDC tracked people tested for coronavirus-like symptoms at drugstores between September and early November. The study found people who'd had the new booster were less likely to have COVID-19 than those who've skipped the new shot.
Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores U.N. to punish Russia
KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the U.N. Security Council to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.
KHQ Right Now
White House, House GOP offer dueling talking points for Thanksgiving dinner
(The Center Square) – White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain issued talking points for Thanksgiving dinner to be used “when ‘that Uncle’ comes ‘at you’ about [President Joe Biden]” on Twitter Wednesday. House Republicans quickly issued a rebuttal. The White House talking...
KHQ Right Now
Richest current Republican politicians in Congress
Stacker ranked current Republican politicians in Congress by their total estimated net worth using a database compiled by Insider from congressional disclosure reports. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘clearly weaponising winter’ as Zelensky asks UN to punish Russia
Vladimir Putin is “clearly weaponising winter” in his war against Ukraine to inflict immense suffering on millions of Ukrainians in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the security council today.The Russian president "will try to freeze the country into submission," she added.Millions in Ukraine are enduring the war and harsh winter without any electricity and warm water as the Russian forces have knocked out the country’s power grid, forcing a shutdown of power plants in several regions, including Kyiv.Volodymyr Zelensky has sought punishment and reaction on “Russian terror” from the world leaders at the...
Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban
An Australian minister has likened a mining company blasting ancient rock shelters to the Taliban's destruction of giant Buddha carvings and vowed to improve protections of Indigenous cultural heritage
KHQ Right Now
White House Urges COVID Booster Shots Again, Citing Effectiveness
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It’s not too late to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot. Whether it’s the bivalent vaccine from drug maker Pfizer or from Moderna, the shots offer more protection against symptomatic infection, public health officials reiterated at a White House briefing on Tuesday.
Russia revives Soviet-era Moskvich brand with Chinese model
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday launched production of the Moskvich car brand at a plant near Moscow given up by the French carmaker Renault, with a new, modern Chinese design that barely resembles the Soviet-era classic.
KHQ Right Now
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, November 22nd
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters and wildlife officials in Alaska responded to a home where a young moose was found trapped in the basement. Firefighters with Central Emergency Services said they responded alongside Alaska Department of Fish and Game wildlife biologists and Alaska Wildlife Troopers when the moose was found to have fallen through a window at the Soldotna home and became trapped in the basement.
KHQ Right Now
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out...
Comments / 0