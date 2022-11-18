ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:34 p.m. EST

US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect. Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven't — at least for now. That's according to a first look at the new shots' real-world effectiveness, released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 13% of U.S. adults have gotten the updated booster. The CDC tracked people tested for coronavirus-like symptoms at drugstores between September and early November. The study found people who'd had the new booster were less likely to have COVID-19 than those who've skipped the new shot.
White House, House GOP offer dueling talking points for Thanksgiving dinner

(The Center Square) – White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain issued talking points for Thanksgiving dinner to be used “when ‘that Uncle’ comes ‘at you’ about [President Joe Biden]” on Twitter Wednesday. House Republicans quickly issued a rebuttal. The White House talking...
Richest current Republican politicians in Congress

Stacker ranked current Republican politicians in Congress by their total estimated net worth using a database compiled by Insider from congressional disclosure reports. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘clearly weaponising winter’ as Zelensky asks UN to punish Russia

Vladimir Putin is “clearly weaponising winter” in his war against Ukraine to inflict immense suffering on millions of Ukrainians in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the security council today.The Russian president "will try to freeze the country into submission," she added.Millions in Ukraine are enduring the war and harsh winter without any electricity and warm water as the Russian forces have knocked out the country’s power grid, forcing a shutdown of power plants in several regions, including Kyiv.Volodymyr Zelensky has sought punishment and reaction on “Russian terror” from the world leaders at the...
White House Urges COVID Booster Shots Again, Citing Effectiveness

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It’s not too late to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot. Whether it’s the bivalent vaccine from drug maker Pfizer or from Moderna, the shots offer more protection against symptomatic infection, public health officials reiterated at a White House briefing on Tuesday.
Reuters

Russia revives Soviet-era Moskvich brand with Chinese model

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday launched production of the Moskvich car brand at a plant near Moscow given up by the French carmaker Renault, with a new, modern Chinese design that barely resembles the Soviet-era classic.
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, November 22nd

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters and wildlife officials in Alaska responded to a home where a young moose was found trapped in the basement. Firefighters with Central Emergency Services said they responded alongside Alaska Department of Fish and Game wildlife biologists and Alaska Wildlife Troopers when the moose was found to have fallen through a window at the Soldotna home and became trapped in the basement.
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out...
