coolsandiegosights.com
Amazing poinsettia Christmas tree in Balboa Park!
An amazing 15 feet high Christmas tree made of 390 poinsettia plants now stands in Balboa Park!. The Christmas tree was installed at the San Diego History Center on Monday. I saw it today, and it’s impressive!. On a wall near the festive red “tree” is a display explaining...
NBC San Diego
From December Nights to the Parade of Lights, These Quintessential San Diego Events Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
San Diego doesn't usually get a White Christmas or a cozy Hanukkah like our friends in the northeast, but that doesn't mean the holidays any less merry on this side of the country. From holiday light shows to winter wonderlands, San Diego has a plethora of wintry events to get us in the spirit. Use this holiday events guide to find a celebration to fill you with cheer:
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
The holiday season arrived faster than expected this year and there will be plenty of family-friendly events happening around San Diego County this Thanksgiving weekend.
San Diego Tries — Again — to Develop a Vacant Property in the Heart of North Park
The historic Woolworth building in North Park has been sitting vacant on a prime piece of real estate along University Avenue for years, despite the city of San Diego’s attempts to renovate it. But the city is ready to try — once again — to redevelop the property.
coolsandiegosights.com
Lemon Grove Incident mural honors desegregation.
An emotionally moving mural was created in Lemon Grove earlier this year between two buildings on Broadway. The Lemon Grove Incident mural was painted by lead artist Mario Chacón and a team of volunteers, including many local students. It can be viewed at 7963 Broadway, between the Welcome Home Boutique & Art Space and Body by Discipline.
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Experiences In San Diego’s Historic Liberty Station
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There is no other place like it: a historic landmark turned into a rich and rewarding experience for the whole family — and in a city blessed with great all-year-round weather. Liberty Station was built from the buildings and grounds of the Naval Training Center (NTC) in San Diego, California. Of the original 300 buildings, 64 make up the station; all but 10 have been restored and repurposed. From its inception in 1923 and before it closed in 1998, the NTC turned two million recruits into naval servicemen who went on to serve their country.
visitescondido.com
Escondido Wedding Venues Round Up
Are you looking for a beautiful park-like setting for that special day?. Or maybe you’ve been dreaming of a winery with quaint barns and a rustic setting. Need room for lots and lots of guests at a venue that has dramatic architecture and beautiful art?. Maybe seating your guests...
rockninefourthree.com
Baby, it's coastal outside: A calendar of La Jolla holiday events
Whether you're home for the holidays or searching for a winter wonderland near the waves, step right up jingle file for this listing of festive events in the La Jolla community. • The La Valencia Hotel hosts a tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1132 Prospect St.
Coast News
Botanic Garden lights up the holidays
One million shining, twinkling, pulsating, glowing, dancing, flickering, swirling lights. That’s what visitors will see at the San Diego Botanic Garden’s Lightscape, a festive, seasonal light display that will put you in a winter mood. The mile-long trail that winds through the garden’s 37 acres is sure to...
San Diego Business Journal
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Botanic Garden hosts Lightscape attraction for holiday season
ENCINITAS — In Ari Novy’s understandably biased opinion, the San Diego Botanic Garden is the most beautiful garden of its kind in the world. But even Novy, who is president and CEO of the 37-acre property in Encinitas, can admit it just got a lot prettier. That’s because...
chulavistatoday.com
Novo Brazil Brewery opens fourth location in Imperial Beach
Novo Brazil Brewing Company recently opened a new location in Imperial Beach. The Chula Vista brewery held the highly-anticipated grand opening of its new location at 535 Florence Street near the Silver Strang Bikeway. Novo Brazil's new location offers a restaurant and quality brewery with an incredible view of the...
News 8 KFMB
South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season
SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
KPBS
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
pacificsandiego.com
La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish
Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
Coast News
Del Mar hot spot of juvenile white sharks draws experts’ attention
DEL MAR — Early Friday morning, student researchers Patrick Rex and Lauren Faulkner donned Neoprene wetsuits and 30-pound scuba tanks, preparing to depart from Del Mar Lifeguard headquarters into the ocean water to gather data on their research subjects — sharks. Rex and Faulkner, part of a team...
NBC San Diego
Alleged Hot Dog Vendor Turf War Raises Questions About Street Vendor Enforcement
Right outside Petco Park on J street is Café de L'Opera, the owner, Alina Ahmed, is proud of her homemade pastries and coffee. When hearing about a stabbing close to her café Saturday night, Ahmed gets angry saying, “I don’t think enough is being done.”. She...
