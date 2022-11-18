All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There is no other place like it: a historic landmark turned into a rich and rewarding experience for the whole family — and in a city blessed with great all-year-round weather. Liberty Station was built from the buildings and grounds of the Naval Training Center (NTC) in San Diego, California. Of the original 300 buildings, 64 make up the station; all but 10 have been restored and repurposed. From its inception in 1923 and before it closed in 1998, the NTC turned two million recruits into naval servicemen who went on to serve their country.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO