New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
CLEVELAND, NY
ClutchPoints

Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CHICAGO, IL

