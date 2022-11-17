Read full article on original website
Astros Tender Contracts to All Eligible Players Except for One
The Houston Astros have tendered contracts to all eligible players except for Josh James ahead of Friday's deadline.
Aaron Judge Explains Why He Won’t Bid on Record Home Run Ball
The American League MVP gave a humorous answer when asked if he would bid on his record breaking home run ball.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Former Cubs Catcher Contreras to the Cardinals Rumor is Gaining Momentum
The rumor that former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras may sign with the St. Louis Cardinals is gaining momentum.
FOX Sports
Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M
NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
Angels News: Griffin Canning Expected to be Ready for Spring Training
He has a chance to fill in as the sixth man in the rotation
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Red Sox sound like they are diving deep into the starting pitcher free agent market
Who Will Sign Carlos Correa? 9 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
Two-time American League All-Star, and former Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is once again a free agent. Where will Correa sign? Here are nine potential free agent destinations.
Cubs Non-Tender Three Players Ahead of MLB Deadline
The Chicago Cubs had some tough decisions to make as they non-tendered three players on Friday.
FOX Sports
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
Astros Among Suitors for Judge According to New Odds
The Houston Astros have an outside chance of landing slugger Aaron Judge in MLB free agency according to new odds.
FOX Sports
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
