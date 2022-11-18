Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Wednesday’s Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach. National League. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Muckenhirn and RHP Denyi Reyes...
WTOP
Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including...
NHL roundup: Leafs halt Devils' winning streak at 13 games
November 24 - Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs benefited from three disallowed New Jersey goals to hold on for a 2-1 victory over the Devils, whose 13-game winning streak, which tied a team high, ended Wednesday night in Newark, N.J.
WTOP
Vejmelka logs shutout as Coyotes beat Hurricanes 4-0
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves — part of a family moment for the Arizona Coyotes goalie. With his father arriving from Europe to watch him play in an NHL game for the first time, Vejmelka turned in an impressive performance while helping the Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
WTOP
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators 3-0
DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night. Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit’s third straight win. It was Hronek’s fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.
WTOP
Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field
BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
WTOP
Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
WTOP
Vikings seek quick bounce back vs. stout Patriots defense
NEW ENGLAND (6-4) at MINNESOTA (8-2) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Vikings by 2½. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 9-4. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Vikings 24-10 on Dec. 2, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. LAST WEEK: Patriots beat Jets 10-3; Vikings lost to Cowboys 40-3. PATRIOTS OFFENSE:...
WTOP
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders’ Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers.
WTOP
Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next. Now they’re thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.
WTOP
Titans host Bengals in 1st rematch since AFC divisional loss
CINCINNATI (6-4) at TENNESSEE (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 7-3, Titans 8-2. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 40-36-1. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Titans 19-16, Jan. 22 in Nashville. LAST WEEK: Bengals won 37-30 at Pittsburgh; Titans won 27-17...
WTOP
NFL-best 9-1 Eagles host slumping Packers
GREEN BAY (4-7) at PHILADELPHIA (9-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 6 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Green Bay 4-7; Philadelphia 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 28-17. LAST MEETING: Packers defeated Eagles 30-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Packers lost to...
WTOP
Lowry scores 28, Heat rally past Wizards 113-105
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry took care of the start. Tyler Herro came through for the finish. And the Miami Heat got a much-needed win. Lowry scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half, Herro made four 3-pointers down the stretch and the Heat wasted a 21-point second-half lead before beating the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Wednesday night and ending a four-game slide.
WTOP
Chase Young making progress, but his status remains ‘day by day’
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders’ star pass rusher Chase Young was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, the final roster hurdle for him to make his 2022 season debut. But after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Young was noncommittal about whether he’d play this Sunday...
WTOP
Javonte Williams spotlights foster kids while rehabbing knee
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Javonte Williams is using his downtime as he recovers from an injured right knee to feed his other passion: helping foster kids. “I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up,” said Williams, who is launching his namesake charitable foundation next month, one that aims to provide bedroom makeovers and Christmas presents for children in foster care.
WTOP
Irving scores 29, Nets beat depleted Raptors 112-98
TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Nic Claxton had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday night. Toronto held Kevin Durant to 12 points but still lost to the Nets...
WTOP
Baker scores 20 as Nevada defeats Akron 62-58
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Will Baker scored 20 points as Nevada beat Akron 62-58 on Wednesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic. Baker added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-1). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
WTOP
Texans look to slow down Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins offense
HOUSTON (1-8-1) at MIAMI (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Dolphins by 11½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 4-5-1; Dolphins 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Houston leads 8-2. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Texans 17-9 on Nov. 7, 2021, at Miami. LAST WEEK: Texans lost to Commanders 23-10; Dolphins...
WTOP
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O’Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O’Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a...
WTOP
Seahawks return from bye and host struggling Raiders
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3-7) at SEATTLE (6-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 4-6; Seahawks 6-4. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 29-26. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Raiders 27-3, Oct. 14, 2018, in London. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Broncos 22-16 in...
Comments / 0