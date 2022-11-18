Read full article on original website
NFL-best 9-1 Eagles host slumping Packers
GREEN BAY (4-7) at PHILADELPHIA (9-1) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Eagles by 6 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Green Bay 4-7; Philadelphia 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 28-17. LAST MEETING: Packers defeated Eagles 30-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Packers lost to...
Chargers, Cards try to reverse recent struggles in Arizona
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-5) at ARIZONA (4-7) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 4 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 7-3; Cardinals 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 10-4. LAST MEETING: Chargers beat the Cardinals 45-10 on Nov. 25, 2018, in Carson, Calif. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost...
Cowboys, Giants meet as playoff contenders on Thanksgiving
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next. Now they’re thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.
Titans host Bengals in 1st rematch since AFC divisional loss
CINCINNATI (6-4) at TENNESSEE (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 2 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 7-3, Titans 8-2. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 40-36-1. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Titans 19-16, Jan. 22 in Nashville. LAST WEEK: Bengals won 37-30 at Pittsburgh; Titans won 27-17...
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O’Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O’Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a...
Chase Young making progress, but his status remains ‘day by day’
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders’ star pass rusher Chase Young was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, the final roster hurdle for him to make his 2022 season debut. But after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Young was noncommittal about whether he’d play this Sunday...
Texans look to slow down Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins offense
HOUSTON (1-8-1) at MIAMI (7-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Dolphins by 11½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 4-5-1; Dolphins 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Houston leads 8-2. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat Texans 17-9 on Nov. 7, 2021, at Miami. LAST WEEK: Texans lost to Commanders 23-10; Dolphins...
Vikings seek quick bounce back vs. stout Patriots defense
NEW ENGLAND (6-4) at MINNESOTA (8-2) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Vikings by 2½. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 9-4. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Vikings 24-10 on Dec. 2, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. LAST WEEK: Patriots beat Jets 10-3; Vikings lost to Cowboys 40-3. PATRIOTS OFFENSE:...
Seahawks return from bye and host struggling Raiders
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3-7) at SEATTLE (6-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Seahawks by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 4-6; Seahawks 6-4. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 29-26. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Raiders 27-3, Oct. 14, 2018, in London. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Broncos 22-16 in...
Game-winning grab showed off football mind of Raiders’ Adams
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When the Raiders went for it all Sunday at Denver, they went to their top playmaker on a play that required savvy as well as skill. Davante Adams’ 35-yard touchdown catch that gave Las Vegas a 22-16 overtime victory over the Broncos was an example of how the wide receiver mentally and physically separates himself — this time literally, given how open he was — from most of his peers.
Streaking 49ers host Saints seeking 4th straight win
NEW ORLEANS (4-7) at SAN FRANCISCO (6-4) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: 49ers by 9 1/2. LAST MEETING: Saints beat 49ers 27-13 on Nov. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. LAST WEEK: Saints beat Rams 27-20; 49ers beat Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City. SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10),...
Rams to face Chiefs for first time since 2018 thriller
LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-7) at KANSAS CITY (8-2) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, FOX. LAST MEETING: Rams beat the Chiefs 54-51 on Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Rams lost to Saints 27-20; Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27 RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (20), SCORING (29) RAMS DEFENSE:...
Wednesday’s Transactions
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach. National League. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Zach Muckenhirn and RHP Denyi Reyes...
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
Hogs Fans Should Just Take Win ... It Will Help Come March
Yes, it was ugly, but Razorbacks just won two out of three at Maui Invitational.
Frampton scores 19, Western Kentucky takes down Tulane 71-65
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Luke Frampton had 19 points in Western Kentucky’s 71-65 win over Tulane on Wednesday. Frampton also contributed seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (5-1). Fallou Diagne scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Emmanuel Akot recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).
Lowry scores 28, Heat rally past Wizards 113-105
MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry took care of the start. Tyler Herro came through for the finish. And the Miami Heat got a much-needed win. Lowry scored 24 of his 28 points in the first half, Herro made four 3-pointers down the stretch and the Heat wasted a 21-point second-half lead before beating the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Wednesday night and ending a four-game slide.
