College Football Playoff National Championship Concert Performers Have Been Revealed

Jonas Brothers © Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

The College Football Playoff is planning several free concerts during the weekend leading up to the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, January 9th.

Today, an announcement was made highlighting several of the artists that will perform at the College Football Playoff's AT&T Playoff Playlist Live!.

Per a statement shared to twitter by college football writer Bryan Fischer, musical stars Pitbull, the Jonas Brothers, GAYLE and Em Beihold will headline the weekend of free concerts in Los Angeles.

"Jonas Brothers and Pitbull among the concert acts surrounding the College Football Playoff National Championship Game," Bryan Fischer tweeted Thursday.

On Saturday, January 7th, the Jonas Brothers and platinum-selling Los Angeles artist Em Beihold will perform at Banc of California Stadium.

The following evening, Pitbull and GAYLE will take the stage in the same venue.

Gates admitting patrons into the free concerts will reportedly open at 6pm PST each day with fans required to pre-register for event tickets online starting on December 2nd. Access to Banc of California Stadium each night will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for the following Monday at SoFi Stadium.