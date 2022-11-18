ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAMag Playlist: 10 Non-Annoying Songs to Celebrate Thanksgiving

By Los Angeles magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zZvT_0jF0zHWM00
Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)

Harry Styles “ M usic for a Sushi Restaurant”
It was a cultural faux pas not to have some kind of opinion on Harry Styles in 2022. So let this Harry’s House highlight rock, take a generous swig of your pumpkin spice martini, and watch the hot takes roll in.

Maren Morris “Humble Quest”
Gassed from another tumultuous year? Some words of motivation from the big-hearted Texas country queen might help replenish the soul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdVqO_0jF0zHWM00
August 1975: Rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley (1935 – 1977) performing live on stage. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Elvis Presley “Suspicious Minds”
Baz Luhrmann’s thoroughly enjoyable biopic has set yet another Elvis revival in motion, so what better excuse to dive back into his greatness?

Big Thief “Simulation Swarm”
Should anyone ask what the best album of 2022 is, the indie-rock group’s sprawling Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You is a solid and credible response. And this track is proof.

Leon Bridges “Coming Home”
Sometimes you just need a warm hug to greet you at Thanksgiving. This Leon Bridges classic never fails at that.

Steve Lacy “Sunshine,” featuring Fousheé
Lacy is enjoying a bona fide pop hit with “Bad Habit” right now, but his superb second album, Gemini Rights, is filled with brilliance, including this soulful gem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULWiy_0jF0zHWM00
Elton John goes rhinestone cowboy for an appearance, 1980

Elton John “I’m Still Standing”
Elton’s final show will stream live from Dodger Stadium on Disney+ on November 20, so the holidays will be filled with debates on his life, legacy, and best song. We vote for this one.

Soccer Mommy “Shotgun”
Dreamy melodies and a beautiful dream-pop haze come courtesy of Nashville’s eminently gifted singer-songwriter Sophie Allison.

Foo Fighters “Times Like These”
We miss you, Taylor Hawkins. Thanks for everything.

Vince Guaraldi Trio “Thanksgiving Theme”
It’s the bare minimum of holiday tradition. And a damn sight shorter than Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant.”

Full Playlist:


Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

This story is featured in the November 2022 issue of Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tItom_0jF0zHWM00
Los Angeles magazine, November 2022 cover

The post LAMag Playlist: 10 Non-Annoying Songs to Celebrate Thanksgiving appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Los Angeles Magazine

Review: Lillie’s at The Culver Hotel

The Culver City restaurant with cabaret singers and a European feel is perfect for the 46-room boutique hotel where it has just reopened The post Review: Lillie’s at The Culver Hotel appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Los Angeles Magazine

The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California

With the calendar ticking closer toward 2023 and the holiday season about to overtake everything, it’s time to turn on the lights—millions of them, twinkling all across the Southland, summoning revelers to flock to the many magnificent displays in L.A. and beyond. From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County (deemed […] The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Magazine

EXCLUSIVE: Pizza Pandemonium on Sunset as YouTube Star’s Parlor Debuts

Social media influencer David Dobrik has thousands of fans waiting hours, some even for days, to buy a slice. LAMag is the first to speak with the Slovak sensation about the wild opening The post EXCLUSIVE: Pizza Pandemonium on Sunset as YouTube Star’s Parlor Debuts appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Los Angeles Magazine

EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Grossman Speaks Out Ahead of Murder Trial

The Hidden Hills socialite became a pariah after her speeding Mercedes struck and killed two school-aged kids. Now she is fighting for her own life The post EXCLUSIVE: Rebecca Grossman Speaks Out Ahead of Murder Trial appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Los Angeles Magazine

Judge in Masterson Trial Sends Deadlocked Jury Home for Thanksgiving

The jurors in Danny Masterson's rape trial told the judge they're stuck, so she gave them a week off to unstuck themselves The post Judge in Masterson Trial Sends Deadlocked Jury Home for Thanksgiving appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Los Angeles Magazine

Karen Bass Projected to Win Los Angeles Mayor’s Race

The Associated Press declared the U.S. representative and longtime politician the victor in the tight race with real estate mogul Rick Caruso The post Karen Bass Projected to Win Los Angeles Mayor’s Race appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles County, CA
350
Followers
338
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The definitive resource and indispensable guide to Los Angeles, since 1961.

 https://lamag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy