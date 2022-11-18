LAMag Playlist: 10 Non-Annoying Songs to Celebrate Thanksgiving

Harry Styles “ M usic for a Sushi Restaurant”

It was a cultural faux pas not to have some kind of opinion on Harry Styles in 2022. So let this Harry’s House highlight rock, take a generous swig of your pumpkin spice martini, and watch the hot takes roll in.

Maren Morris “Humble Quest”

Gassed from another tumultuous year? Some words of motivation from the big-hearted Texas country queen might help replenish the soul.

Elvis Presley “Suspicious Minds”

Baz Luhrmann’s thoroughly enjoyable biopic has set yet another Elvis revival in motion, so what better excuse to dive back into his greatness?

Big Thief “Simulation Swarm”

Should anyone ask what the best album of 2022 is, the indie-rock group’s sprawling Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You is a solid and credible response. And this track is proof.

Leon Bridges “Coming Home”

Sometimes you just need a warm hug to greet you at Thanksgiving. This Leon Bridges classic never fails at that.

Steve Lacy “Sunshine,” featuring Fousheé

Lacy is enjoying a bona fide pop hit with “Bad Habit” right now, but his superb second album, Gemini Rights, is filled with brilliance, including this soulful gem.

Elton John “I’m Still Standing”

Elton’s final show will stream live from Dodger Stadium on Disney+ on November 20, so the holidays will be filled with debates on his life, legacy, and best song. We vote for this one.

Soccer Mommy “Shotgun”

Dreamy melodies and a beautiful dream-pop haze come courtesy of Nashville’s eminently gifted singer-songwriter Sophie Allison.

Foo Fighters “Times Like These”

We miss you, Taylor Hawkins. Thanks for everything.

Vince Guaraldi Trio “Thanksgiving Theme”

It’s the bare minimum of holiday tradition. And a damn sight shorter than Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant.”

Full Playlist:



Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

This story is featured in the November 2022 issue of Los Angeles

The post LAMag Playlist: 10 Non-Annoying Songs to Celebrate Thanksgiving appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .