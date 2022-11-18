Read full article on original website
Canada’s inflation remains too high, more rate hikes needed -BOC’s Macklem
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian inflation remains high and broad based and more interest-rate increases will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. “Inflation has come down in recent months, but we have yet...
Pound highest since August on hopes of slower US rate hikes – business live
Sterling hits $1.21 as a “substantial majority” of Federal Reserve officials support slowing down the pace of interest rate rises soon
‘Substantial majority” of Fed officials see rate hikes slowing ‘soon,’ -minutes
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A “substantial majority” of policymakers at the Federal Reserve’s meeting early this month agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as debate broadened over the implications of the U.S. central bank’s rapid tightening of monetary policy, according to the minutes from the session.
Sri Lanka cenbank holds rates steady as expected amid slowing inflation
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank held rates on Thursday, adding it expects a moderation in market interest rates in line with the prevailing policy interest rates. The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50% while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate was kept unchanged at...
Dollar tentative as investors await Fed minutes
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Wednesday as investors tempered their risk appetites ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that could offer clues on the outlook for inflation and interest rates. The Fed on Wednesday will release the minutes...
Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves after Fed minutes
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets. The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 Fed meeting showed officials were largely satisfied they...
U.S. business activity weakens further in November – S&P Global survey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity contracted for a fifth straight month in November, with a measure of new orders dropping to its lowest level in 2-1/2 years as higher interest rates slowed demand. S&P Global said on Wednesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the...
At November Fed meeting, officials flagged market resilience amid volatile conditions
NEW YORK (Reuters) – When Federal Reserve officials met at the start of the month to weigh another rate increase, some of them were thinking about what the central bank might have to do should the Treasury market run into trouble. Those concerns were aired in meeting minutes for...
IMF, Ukraine reach economic policy monitoring arrangement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a policy program monitoring arrangement that aims to pave the way towards a new, full-fledged IMF loan program for Kyiv. The IMF said the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB) arrangement, which...
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
U.S. new vehicle sales to be flat in November amid high interest rate – report
(Reuters) – U.S. new vehicle retail sales are expected to be relatively flat in November as high vehicle prices, coupled with interest rate increase, are moderating demand, a report from industry consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday. Consumers who were willing to shell out more money for cars...
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
Bundesbank warns banks against ‘careless’ payout pledges as economy cools
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German banks should avoid making multi-year promises to their shareholders despite bumper profits this year as the outlook for the economy is worsening, Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling told Reuters. He was joining other European Central Bank supervisors in telling lenders to preserve capital – a...
U.S. crude inventories fall as fuel stocks build on strong refining activity
(Reuters) – U.S. crude stockpiles fell while gasoline and distillate inventories both rose substantially last week as refiners ramped up production, alleviating a bit of concern about market tightness, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 18...
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Factbox-Italy’s government approves 2023 budget, key points
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s new right-wing government signed off on its first budget in the early hours of Tuesday, a package focusing on curbing sky-high energy bills and cutting taxes from next year for payroll workers and the self-employed. Here are some of the key points in the...
Column-China and India easing away from Russian crude oil may be temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) – There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations’ proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports. However, the more important question for the market is whether any slowing...
Mexico’s America Movil to propose combination of share series
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil will propose reclassifying three of its share series to shareholders, the company said Tuesday. The “AA,” “A” and “L” share series would become part of the company’s “B” series, it said in a filing. The change would require amending the company’s bylaws and will be subject to regulatory authorization, America Movil said.
IMF approves 530 million euro liquidity line for North Macedonia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its executive board has approved a two-year, 530 million-euro precautionary and liquidity line arrangement for North Macedonia to address economic fallout from COVID-19 and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The IMF said the approval allows North Macedonia to immediately...
China’s Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 billion – Securities Times
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Major Chinese developer Country Garden has signed a contract with the Postal Savings Bank of China for a credit line of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.0 billion), Securities Times reported on Thursday. The credit line will be used for loans for land development, mergers...
