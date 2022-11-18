ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Canada’s inflation remains too high, more rate hikes needed -BOC’s Macklem

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian inflation remains high and broad based and more interest-rate increases will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. “Inflation has come down in recent months, but we have yet...
104.1 WIKY

‘Substantial majority” of Fed officials see rate hikes slowing ‘soon,’ -minutes

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A “substantial majority” of policymakers at the Federal Reserve’s meeting early this month agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest rate hikes as debate broadened over the implications of the U.S. central bank’s rapid tightening of monetary policy, according to the minutes from the session.
WISCONSIN STATE
104.1 WIKY

Sri Lanka cenbank holds rates steady as expected amid slowing inflation

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank held rates on Thursday, adding it expects a moderation in market interest rates in line with the prevailing policy interest rates. The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50% while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate was kept unchanged at...
104.1 WIKY

Dollar tentative as investors await Fed minutes

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Wednesday as investors tempered their risk appetites ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that could offer clues on the outlook for inflation and interest rates. The Fed on Wednesday will release the minutes...
104.1 WIKY

Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves after Fed minutes

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets. The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 Fed meeting showed officials were largely satisfied they...
104.1 WIKY

IMF, Ukraine reach economic policy monitoring arrangement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a policy program monitoring arrangement that aims to pave the way towards a new, full-fledged IMF loan program for Kyiv. The IMF said the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB) arrangement, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
104.1 WIKY

U.S. new vehicle sales to be flat in November amid high interest rate – report

(Reuters) – U.S. new vehicle retail sales are expected to be relatively flat in November as high vehicle prices, coupled with interest rate increase, are moderating demand, a report from industry consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday. Consumers who were willing to shell out more money for cars...
104.1 WIKY

China tells banks to step up credit support for economy

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
104.1 WIKY

Bundesbank warns banks against ‘careless’ payout pledges as economy cools

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German banks should avoid making multi-year promises to their shareholders despite bumper profits this year as the outlook for the economy is worsening, Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling told Reuters. He was joining other European Central Bank supervisors in telling lenders to preserve capital – a...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. crude inventories fall as fuel stocks build on strong refining activity

(Reuters) – U.S. crude stockpiles fell while gasoline and distillate inventories both rose substantially last week as refiners ramped up production, alleviating a bit of concern about market tightness, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 18...
Reuters

Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Italy’s government approves 2023 budget, key points

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s new right-wing government signed off on its first budget in the early hours of Tuesday, a package focusing on curbing sky-high energy bills and cutting taxes from next year for payroll workers and the self-employed. Here are some of the key points in the...
104.1 WIKY

Mexico’s America Movil to propose combination of share series

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil will propose reclassifying three of its share series to shareholders, the company said Tuesday. The “AA,” “A” and “L” share series would become part of the company’s “B” series, it said in a filing. The change would require amending the company’s bylaws and will be subject to regulatory authorization, America Movil said.
104.1 WIKY

IMF approves 530 million euro liquidity line for North Macedonia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its executive board has approved a two-year, 530 million-euro precautionary and liquidity line arrangement for North Macedonia to address economic fallout from COVID-19 and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The IMF said the approval allows North Macedonia to immediately...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy