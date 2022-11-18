ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

fox13news.com

Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field

The world's largest Christmas light spectacular is making its return to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. “Enchant” is back with a new interactive light maze adventure called “Santa's Magic Timepiece” created with more than four million sparking lights, organizers said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Crabby Bill’s family acquires more restaurants

Following the recent acquisition of JD’s Restaurant and Lounge, Matt Loder Sr., CEO and principal at Crabby Bill’s, has added more restaurants and services under its restaurant and hospitality umbrellas, including a restaurant in Dunedin. “This [acquiring restaurants] allows the next generation of our family to continue to...
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Retired Largo firefighter hospitalized with severe leg infection

LARGO, Fla. - A retired firefighter who served Pinellas County for 30 years is fighting for his life, his son says. Stephen Bailey said his 65-year-old father Phillip Bailey has diabetic neuropathy, which can cause nerve damage most often in the legs and feet. Phillip developed a sore on his toe.
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LUTZ, FL
hernandosun.com

Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville

‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
BROOKSVILLE, FL

