Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field
The world's largest Christmas light spectacular is making its return to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. “Enchant” is back with a new interactive light maze adventure called “Santa's Magic Timepiece” created with more than four million sparking lights, organizers said.
fox13news.com
Tangled hurricane debris remains, frustrating some residents in rural Polk, Hillsborough counties
DOVER, Fla. - Many residents are still waiting for the debris from Hurricane Ian to be picked up from the curbs along Tampa Bay area roadways. Some residents in Polk and Hillsborough counties are growing frustrated. Even though officials from several counties claim clean-up crews have most of the problem...
fox13news.com
New majority on Sarasota County school board looks to remove superintendent
SARASOTA, Fla. - Following the November election, the new Sarasota County school board has a solid majority of conservatives who said they would address the concerns of parents who felt neglected by the previous board. Now that two new Sarasota County School Board members have been sworn in, they're doing...
stpetecatalyst.com
Crabby Bill’s family acquires more restaurants
Following the recent acquisition of JD’s Restaurant and Lounge, Matt Loder Sr., CEO and principal at Crabby Bill’s, has added more restaurants and services under its restaurant and hospitality umbrellas, including a restaurant in Dunedin. “This [acquiring restaurants] allows the next generation of our family to continue to...
fox13news.com
Retired Largo firefighter hospitalized with severe leg infection
LARGO, Fla. - A retired firefighter who served Pinellas County for 30 years is fighting for his life, his son says. Stephen Bailey said his 65-year-old father Phillip Bailey has diabetic neuropathy, which can cause nerve damage most often in the legs and feet. Phillip developed a sore on his toe.
fox13news.com
Venice-based nonprofit delivering Thanksgiving meals to Caribbean islands
VENICE, Fla. - An Embraer 110 loaded with more than 180 turkeys took off from Sarasota County this morning to deliver Thanksgiving meals to missionaries in the Bahamas and Haiti. It’s part of Agape Flights’ missionary Thanksgiving project, which brings everything needed to prepare a traditional feast – from the...
fox13news.com
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
City of Bradenton nears completion of Riverwalk East expansion project
The City of Bradenton is nearing completion of it's Riverwalk East expansion project, adding another 1.5 miles to the trail.
fox13news.com
St. Petersburg man arrested after fleeing from deadly pedestrian crash in downtown area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police said a man fled after crashing into a pedestrian on Central Avenue – but later returned after a witness followed him. Now, he is behind bars, they said. The deadly pedestrian crash occurred before 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. According to St....
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox13news.com
Billboards pop up in Tampa condemning antisemitism
A Jewish organization is taking a stand against hate in the form of new billboards. At least three are now in Tampa along with other major cities with messages speaking out against antisemitism.
fox13news.com
Human waste transforms hurricane debris into superfood for citrus crops
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a massive mess in its wake, but the debris will be put to good use. Much of the debris that Hillsborough County is hauling off will end up in the Biosolids Composting Facility at the southeast county landfill, where it will be recycled and used by the agricultural industry.
Grab your tissues: Publix new Thanksgiving ad is out
Grab a Kleenex — Publix debuted another one of its annual wholesome Thanksgiving day commercials, and once again, it doesn't disappoint.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide
Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.
fox13news.com
Firefighters battle flames at South Tampa home
Flames were seen shooting through the roof of a South Tampa home after it caught fire on Monday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
hernandosun.com
Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville
‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
Comments / 3