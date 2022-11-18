Read full article on original website
Chinese lender BoCom agrees $14 billion credit line with developer Vanke
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) said on Wednesday it would provide a 100 billion yuan ($13.98 billion) credit line to developer Vanke in the latest sign of support for the embattled property sector. Chinese authorities have announced a flurry of fiscal measures recently to ease...
China’s Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 billion – Securities Times
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Major Chinese developer Country Garden has signed a contract with the Postal Savings Bank of China for a credit line of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.0 billion), Securities Times reported on Thursday. The credit line will be used for loans for land development, mergers...
Zendesk goes private in $10 billion deal
(Reuters) – Software company Zendesk Inc on Tuesday completed its sale to a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira in a deal valued at $10.2 billion after prolonged pressure from activist investor Jana Partners. As part of the deal, Zendesk shareholders received $77.50...
Vista exploring deal to buy Coupa Software – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the...
Exclusive-Stonepeak Partners eyes as much as $20 billion for North America infrastructure fund -sources
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Private equity firm Stonepeak Partners is aiming to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for its next flagship North American infrastructure fund to invest in assets such as utilities, data centers, ports and railways, according to people familiar with matter. The fundraising plans underscore...
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
HyperloopTT to go public via SPAC led by former Disney execs
(Reuters) – High-speed transportation systems maker Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) said on Tuesday it would list its shares in the United States through a deal with a blank-check firm at a pre-money valuation of $600 million. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Forest Road Acquisition Corp II, which is...
Caution Urged: State issues cryptocurrency advisory to investors
Residents across the state seeking investment opportunities are being cautioned about where they place their money. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is urging Oregon investors to diversify investments and be informed of the risks in investing in largely unregulated products such as cryptocurrency. Some of these financial product offerings are registered and licensed with DFR as money transmitters or securities offerings. The division has investigated several cryptocurrency companies...
Bundesbank warns banks against ‘careless’ payout pledges as economy cools
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German banks should avoid making multi-year promises to their shareholders despite bumper profits this year as the outlook for the economy is worsening, Bundesbank board member Joachim Wuermeling told Reuters. He was joining other European Central Bank supervisors in telling lenders to preserve capital – a...
U.S. business activity weakens further in November – S&P Global survey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. business activity contracted for a fifth straight month in November, with a measure of new orders dropping to its lowest level in 2-1/2 years as higher interest rates slowed demand. S&P Global said on Wednesday its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the...
IMF, Ukraine reach economic policy monitoring arrangement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a policy program monitoring arrangement that aims to pave the way towards a new, full-fledged IMF loan program for Kyiv. The IMF said the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB) arrangement, which...
Factbox-Italy’s government approves 2023 budget, key points
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s new right-wing government signed off on its first budget in the early hours of Tuesday, a package focusing on curbing sky-high energy bills and cutting taxes from next year for payroll workers and the self-employed. Here are some of the key points in the...
Sri Lanka cenbank holds rates steady as expected amid slowing inflation
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank held rates on Thursday, adding it expects a moderation in market interest rates in line with the prevailing policy interest rates. The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50% while the Standing Deposit Facility Rate was kept unchanged at...
Hungary cenbank leaves base rate steady at 13%, as expected
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, as expected, with inflation on track to scale a 26-year-high in 2023 and exceeding the bank’s 2% to 4% policy target range even a year later. After last month’s emergency...
Qantas lifts first-half profit view, mulls shareholder returns next year
(Reuters) -Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd on Wednesday again raised its first-half pre-tax profit expectation on strong travel demand, with limits on international capacity helping boost domestic tourism. In its second profit upgrade in six weeks, the carrier expects first-half underlying profit before tax between A$1.35 billion ($897 million) and...
Elon Musk names S. Korea among top candidates for EV investment – Yoon’s office
SEOUL (Reuters) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday South Korea is among its top candidates for electric vehicle (EV) investment as the company pushes to build a gigafactory for EVs in Asia, South Korea’s presidential office said. Musk made the remark in a video call conversation...
IMF approves 530 million euro liquidity line for North Macedonia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday its executive board has approved a two-year, 530 million-euro precautionary and liquidity line arrangement for North Macedonia to address economic fallout from COVID-19 and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The IMF said the approval allows North Macedonia to immediately...
Column-China and India easing away from Russian crude oil may be temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) – There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations’ proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports. However, the more important question for the market is whether any slowing...
Xiaomi Q3 revenue falls 9.7% year-on-year, net income down 59.1%
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue of 70.17 billion yuan, a 9.7% fall year-on-year and a touch below analyst expectations. Net income reached 2.12 billion yuan, down 59.1% year-on-year and slightly above analyst expectations. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex NV (YNDX.O) is seeking President Vladimir Putin's approval to sell its operations in the country and spin off its main international projects, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.
