ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s Lula government to ban or tax guns, says aide

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government-elect of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will revoke decrees made by President Jair Bolsonaro that have eased access to firearms and is considering banning or taxing guns when it takes office in January, a senior Lula aide said on Wednesday. Senator-elect Flavio Dino,...
104.1 WIKY

Six states urge U.S. Supreme Court to keep block on Biden student debt relief

(Reuters) -Six states on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject President Joe Biden’s bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt that they have argued exceeded his administration’s authority. The states – Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina –...
KANSAS STATE
104.1 WIKY

Kazakh president calls for “collective” search for peace in Ukraine -TASS

(Reuters) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday, at a summit in Yerevan of the six-member Collective Security Treaty Organisation, that it was time for a “collective” search for peace in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
104.1 WIKY

Bolsonaro challenge to Brazil election result seen stoking protests

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s attempt to challenge the election he lost last month appears weak on the merits, according to electoral experts and political analysts, but could still fire up his supporters who have been protesting his loss. In a complaint filed with the Supreme...
104.1 WIKY

Britain appoints barrister to investigate complaints about Deputy PM Raab

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Wednesday said a barrister had been appointed to lead an independent investigation into Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab after two formal complaints about his behaviour, the latest case of alleged bullying in government. Adam Tolley, a barrister at Fountain Court Chambers, will lead the...
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s VP Mourao says Bolsonaro’s bid to challenge election not likely to succeed

LISBON (Reuters) – Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Wednesday Jair Bolsonaro’s bid to challenge the election he lost last month was not likely to succeed but argued more transparency was needed in the country’s electoral process. Bolsonaro’s right-wing electoral coalition, which filed the complaint...
104.1 WIKY

Key Brazil senator pushing to waive at least $19 billion from spending cap

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian Senator Marcelo Castro said on Wednesday that a constitutional amendment backed by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva must exempt at least 100 billion reais ($19 billion) from a constitutional spending cap next year. In an interview with Reuters, Castro, the key lawmaker handling 2023...
104.1 WIKY

IMF, Ukraine reach economic policy monitoring arrangement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a policy program monitoring arrangement that aims to pave the way towards a new, full-fledged IMF loan program for Kyiv. The IMF said the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB) arrangement, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Colombian Congress approves royalties budget for 2023-2024

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s Congress on Wednesday approved a budget for investing billions of dollars in royalties from hydrocarbons and mineral exploitation. The 31.3 trillion peso ($6.369 billion) budget for 2023 and 2024 will fund increased social spending in rural regions of Colombia, a top promise of leftist President Gustavo Petro, who took office in August.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘clearly weaponising winter’ as Zelensky asks UN to punish Russia

Vladimir Putin is “clearly weaponising winter” in his war against Ukraine to inflict immense suffering on millions of Ukrainians in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the security council today.The Russian president "will try to freeze the country into submission," she added.Millions in Ukraine are enduring the war and harsh winter without any electricity and warm water as the Russian forces have knocked out the country’s power grid, forcing a shutdown of power plants in several regions, including Kyiv.Volodymyr Zelensky has sought punishment and reaction on “Russian terror” from the world leaders at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy