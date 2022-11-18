Read full article on original website
Brazil’s Lula government to ban or tax guns, says aide
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government-elect of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will revoke decrees made by President Jair Bolsonaro that have eased access to firearms and is considering banning or taxing guns when it takes office in January, a senior Lula aide said on Wednesday. Senator-elect Flavio Dino,...
Six states urge U.S. Supreme Court to keep block on Biden student debt relief
(Reuters) -Six states on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject President Joe Biden’s bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt that they have argued exceeded his administration’s authority. The states – Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina –...
Kazakh president calls for “collective” search for peace in Ukraine -TASS
(Reuters) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday, at a summit in Yerevan of the six-member Collective Security Treaty Organisation, that it was time for a “collective” search for peace in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Bolsonaro challenge to Brazil election result seen stoking protests
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s attempt to challenge the election he lost last month appears weak on the merits, according to electoral experts and political analysts, but could still fire up his supporters who have been protesting his loss. In a complaint filed with the Supreme...
Britain appoints barrister to investigate complaints about Deputy PM Raab
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Wednesday said a barrister had been appointed to lead an independent investigation into Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab after two formal complaints about his behaviour, the latest case of alleged bullying in government. Adam Tolley, a barrister at Fountain Court Chambers, will lead the...
Brazil’s VP Mourao says Bolsonaro’s bid to challenge election not likely to succeed
LISBON (Reuters) – Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Wednesday Jair Bolsonaro’s bid to challenge the election he lost last month was not likely to succeed but argued more transparency was needed in the country’s electoral process. Bolsonaro’s right-wing electoral coalition, which filed the complaint...
Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington’s...
White House’s Jha: Social media platform owners should consider role in COVID misinformation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Owners of social media platforms should consider their personal responsibility regarding health disinformation, and the public should choose reputable sources to trust, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Tuesday. “You can decide to trust America’s physicians, or you can trust some random dude...
Key Brazil senator pushing to waive at least $19 billion from spending cap
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian Senator Marcelo Castro said on Wednesday that a constitutional amendment backed by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva must exempt at least 100 billion reais ($19 billion) from a constitutional spending cap next year. In an interview with Reuters, Castro, the key lawmaker handling 2023...
IMF, Ukraine reach economic policy monitoring arrangement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine for a policy program monitoring arrangement that aims to pave the way towards a new, full-fledged IMF loan program for Kyiv. The IMF said the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB) arrangement, which...
Colombian Congress approves royalties budget for 2023-2024
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s Congress on Wednesday approved a budget for investing billions of dollars in royalties from hydrocarbons and mineral exploitation. The 31.3 trillion peso ($6.369 billion) budget for 2023 and 2024 will fund increased social spending in rural regions of Colombia, a top promise of leftist President Gustavo Petro, who took office in August.
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘clearly weaponising winter’ as Zelensky asks UN to punish Russia
Vladimir Putin is “clearly weaponising winter” in his war against Ukraine to inflict immense suffering on millions of Ukrainians in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the security council today.The Russian president "will try to freeze the country into submission," she added.Millions in Ukraine are enduring the war and harsh winter without any electricity and warm water as the Russian forces have knocked out the country’s power grid, forcing a shutdown of power plants in several regions, including Kyiv.Volodymyr Zelensky has sought punishment and reaction on “Russian terror” from the world leaders at the...
U.S. sanctions Iranian officials amid Tehran’s ongoing crackdown on protests
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has targeted three Iranian security officials under human-rights related sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday, citing Tehran’s ongoing crackdown on protesters and “increased aggressive actions against the Iranian people.”. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
At November Fed meeting, officials flagged market resilience amid volatile conditions
NEW YORK (Reuters) – When Federal Reserve officials met at the start of the month to weigh another rate increase, some of them were thinking about what the central bank might have to do should the Treasury market run into trouble. Those concerns were aired in meeting minutes for...
Venezuela government and opposition set to resume talks this weekend in Mexico -sources
CARACAS (Reuters) – The Venezuelan government and the country’s opposition are getting ready to resume political talks after more than a year this weekend in Mexico, according to three people close to the matter on Wednesday. The United States is preparing an extended license for Chevron Corp’s oil...
Analysis-Surge in Russia’s defence and security spending means cuts for schools and hospitals in 2023
(Reuters) – Russia plans to spend nearly a third of next year’s budget on defence and domestic security while slashing funding for schools, hospitals and roads as it diverts cash to support its military campaign in Ukraine. A Reuters budget analysis shows Moscow will spend a combined 9.4...
