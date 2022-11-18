ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

KMBC.com

UG commission approves funding to review ex-KCK detective's case files

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Pandemic money and extra debt will cover the cost of investigating a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective. Unified Government commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to cover the cost of looking into every case investigated by former Det. Roger Golubski. The district attorney was denied the...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK officials detail plans to review Roger Golubski's old case files

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, and Unified Government officials announced a plan Monday to review case files of former police Detective Roger Golubski. Golubski is facing federal charges related to two separate indictments, accusing him of using the badge to influence witnesses, protect sex traffickers, and coerce sexual favors for himself.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Suspect impersonating a UPS driver commits armed robbery in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search is on for a suspect that police believe impersonated a UPS driver during an armed robbery in Gladstone, Missouri. The Gladstone Police Department is seeking information regarding the robbery that occurred in the 5700 block of North Antioch Road just before noon on Nov. 22, 2022.
GLADSTONE, MO
KMBC.com

Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Overland Park police called to near drowning at apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A near-drowning Tuesday evening in Overland Park sent a young boy to the hospital. Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to an apartment in the 6700 block of 146th Court. Authorities said the boy, who was described as being under 5 years...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD: 78-year-old man found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City police say 78-year-old John Schwarz has been found safe. A silver alert issued for him has been canceled. ORIGINAL: Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Authorities said John Schwarz was supposed to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
KANSAS CITY, KS

