15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KMBC.com
KCK officials detail plans to further investigate Ex-KCK detective Roger Golubski
KCK officials in both government and law enforcement are discussing a plan to investigate a former police detective. District Attorney Mark Dupree says it's a necessary step to investigate retired KCK detective Roger Golubski. On Thursday, the Unified Government board of commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to fund the digitization...
KMBC.com
UG commission approves funding to review ex-KCK detective's case files
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Pandemic money and extra debt will cover the cost of investigating a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective. Unified Government commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to cover the cost of looking into every case investigated by former Det. Roger Golubski. The district attorney was denied the...
KMBC.com
Prosecutor's office says use of force justified in July shooting in Gardner, Kansas
GARDNER, Kan. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Prosecutor's Office will not press charges against the officers involved in a shooting in Gardner in July. A Gardner, Kansas, police officer was involved in a shooting on July 27 near 179th Street and Moonlight Road in Gardner. Officials said at the...
KMBC.com
2 brothers charged in Kansas City double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers have been charged in a double homicide Tuesday near 28th Street and Prospect Avenue. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 18, each face two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
KMBC.com
KCK officials detail plans to review Roger Golubski's old case files
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, and Unified Government officials announced a plan Monday to review case files of former police Detective Roger Golubski. Golubski is facing federal charges related to two separate indictments, accusing him of using the badge to influence witnesses, protect sex traffickers, and coerce sexual favors for himself.
KMBC.com
Suspect impersonating a UPS driver commits armed robbery in Gladstone
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search is on for a suspect that police believe impersonated a UPS driver during an armed robbery in Gladstone, Missouri. The Gladstone Police Department is seeking information regarding the robbery that occurred in the 5700 block of North Antioch Road just before noon on Nov. 22, 2022.
KMBC.com
Two men dead after deadly double shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a double homicide Tuesday afternoon in the metro. Police responded to a shooting call just after 1 p.m. near East 27th Street and Prospect Ave. On arrival, officers located two adult male shooting victims unresponsive just west of the...
KMBC.com
Overland Park police called to near drowning at apartment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A near-drowning Tuesday evening in Overland Park sent a young boy to the hospital. Police said they were called just after 7 p.m. to an apartment in the 6700 block of 146th Court. Authorities said the boy, who was described as being under 5 years...
KMBC.com
KCK police investigate fatal shooting Monday afternoon on South 50th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of South 50th Terrace. Authorities said officers were called at 12:19 p.m. to the area and found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators said a shooting...
KMBC.com
Peculiar police say no charges will be filed after girl hit by school bus last week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Peculiar, Missouri, said no charges would be filed after a 5-year-old girl was hit and pinned under a school bus last week. The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they have concluded the investigation and found that both...
KMBC.com
KCPD opens homicide investigation after Nov. 15 shooting victim dies from their wounds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has reported a late death in a Nov. 15 shooting. A homicide investigation has been opened as a result of the death. The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Kevin Slape. Just before 6:30 p.m. on the 15th, officers...
KMBC.com
Police investigating homicide after man found shot, unresponsive in KC apartment complex
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for leads connected to an overnight homicide. Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Armour Boulevard around 12:15 a.m. Monday to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police said multiple people called 911 to report gunshots...
KMBC.com
Man's body pulled from Wyandotte County Lake, sheriff's office says
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man's body was pulled from Wyandotte County Lake Tuesday afternoon. The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called at 12:50 p.m. to the lake after the body was found. A death investigation is now underway. Investigators ask anyone with information to call the...
KMBC.com
Clay County deputies, good Samaritan save man from icy creek after crash
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Joshua Doss got the call after someone saw the man veer off Highway 33 just north of 121st Terrace. The man's car landed in an icy Holmes Creek with temperatures outside at 37 degrees. Clay County deputies responded to the scene after good Samaritan Quinton...
KMBC.com
Sheriff 'pardons' turkey that crashed through a window and became trapped inside a Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff Armbrister has "pardoned" a Douglas County turkey from any criminal damage charges. The Kansas sheriff said the move was made in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A turkey the sheriff's office identified as Tom reportedly broke through a window and into a Douglas County resident’s...
KMBC.com
KCPD: 78-year-old man found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City police say 78-year-old John Schwarz has been found safe. A silver alert issued for him has been canceled. ORIGINAL: Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Authorities said John Schwarz was supposed to...
KMBC.com
Kansas City fire crews called to battle two-alarm fire on Gladstone Blvd. near Independence Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri firefighters battled an apartment fire late Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the building fire in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard near Independence Avenue just after 10 a.m. The two-alarm fire required the presence of multiple KCFD stations. More than...
KMBC.com
Kansas City installs disks in pavement at certain intersections to deter dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new crackdown in Kansas City on what police officers call sideshows. Sideshows are characterized by a group of cars and people blocking off an intersection while a driver does donuts in that intersection. Last weekend, Kansas City police officers broke up a large...
KMBC.com
Belton firefighters send out their explosive cooking fire warning ahead of Thanksgiving
BELTON, Mo. — Belton firefighters are sending out a warning ahead of Thanksgiving. Cooking fires skyrocket this time of year, specifically when it comes to frying a turkey. On Wednesday, one turkey was doomed for a non-edible fate at a yearly safety demonstration from the Belton Fire Department. A...
KMBC.com
KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
