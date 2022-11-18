Read full article on original website
Related
Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
Community leaders call for inspector general to investigate actions of BCSD board
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There are new calls from a coalition questioning the actions of the Berkeley County School Board. Community members in a press conference Tuesday called on Governor McMaster to assign the inspector general to investigate the board. After the chaotic school board meeting on November...
Teacher of N. Charleston elementary school on administrative leave after alleged comments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A teacher at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School is no longer in the classroom after allegedly making comments to a group of students leading to him or her being placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Monday.
New BCSD superintendent says board chair called him about the role days before being named
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Despite his hiring being clouded in controversary, new Berkeley County superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon is excited to get started in what he calls "a dream job." Dixon was named superintendent just last Tuesday, during the first meeting of a brand new board of education....
Charleston City Council adopt new technology to fight underage drinking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Underage drinking and fake IDs--Charleston police say the problems are getting more challenging to stop. Charleston city council is taking the extra step to stop underage drinkers at the door. "While we were adjusting the late-night ordinance, one of the things we heard about that...
Charleston City Council to vote on authorization of fake ID detection
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston City Council will vote on the authorization of technology that detects fake identification cards. The council is set to approve an agreement for a six-month pilot program between the City of Charleston and Intellicheck for $20,000. Intellicheck is a company that provides a...
Colleton County farm faces supply issues due to labor shortage, increase in prices
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Keegan-Filion Farm in Colleton County was originally started in the 1930s by Annie Filion's grandfather to raise crops. "We took over in 2001 and now raise chickens, turkeys, pork and beef," said owner Marc Filion. However, just like many businesses around the country, the...
Charleston City Council to vote on employee bonuses tonight
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the Charleston City Council will vote on the approval of $2,100,000.00 to be used for bonuses for all city employees. Pending the approval of this expenditure, bonuses will be distributed the week of Nov.28. In 2022, salary savings have exceeded the budgeted amount. The...
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
Gun found in parking lot of Colleton County High School during K9 search, district says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A gun was found Monday in a vehicle in the parking lot of Colleton County High School, according to the school district. The campus is seeing an increased presence of law enforcement officers due to "recent community violence that has affected the school climate and culture," a spokesperson for the district says.
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
Congregation working to rebuild 5 months after fire at First Emmanuel Baptist Church
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been five months since First Emmanuel Baptist Church in Dorchester County caught fire, but it may be even longer until the sanctuary is replaced. The congregation is continuing services as they work to rebuild their church. Demolition for the building cost nearly $100,000.
New $1.5 million field brings new possibilities to kids with disabilities in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Monday night, a ribbon cutting took place for the new Home Telecom Miracle League Field. The new park will give children and adults with disabilities a chance to play America's favorite pass time. “It frees them from any barriers, so they are able to...
The Beach Company breaks ground on The Assembly in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital have announced the groundbreaking of a new multifamily community in North Charleston called The Assembly. There will be 210 units featuring a variety of floorplans. Those floorplans will include including studio, one- and two-bedroom residential apartments. Some features...
FEMA, Biden Administration approve Hurricane Ian relief funding for Horry, Georgetown Co.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — The Biden Administration has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina; announcing FEMA aid is now available to South Carolinians in our area who suffered damages from Hurricane Ian. From the Lowcountry through the Grand Strand, Hurricane Ian left millions of dollars in damages...
Behind the Badge: BCSO deputy using TV to show 'human' side of law enforcement
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we have a local celebrity. You may have seen him on TV before on a new reality show, but the Berkeley County deputy says despite the cameras and the lights, he's just trying to do his job to protect his community. Patrolman First...
I-26, I-95 see significant uptick in drivers traveling through South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lots of drivers hit the road on Wednesday to begin their trip to their Thanksgiving destination. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob reports that I-26 saw a peak number of travelers at 11 a.m. with 2,764 vehicles passing through on the westbound side of the interstate near the Harleyville interchange.
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
Hundreds line up for early Thanksgiving feast put on by non-profit Neighbors Together
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The heart of serving their community family drives the workers and volunteers at North Charleston’s Neighbors Together. They serve hot meals four days a week along with other services all year long – but on Wednesday, there was a stronger bond. A greater need.
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Highway 52 crash
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim who passed way due to injuries sustained in a car crash on Highway 52 on November 13. The driver has been identified as Leann Crider, an 89-year-old from Ohio. Crider was transported...
