Yordan Alvarez finishes 3rd in AL MVP vote behind award winner Aaron Judge

 3 days ago

The verdict on who wound up as the American League Most Valuable Player on Thursday sided with a Judge, but Yordan Alvarez's placement among the three finalists can't be ignored.

Alvarez finish third in the AL MVP vote behind the winner, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and the runner-up, Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Relive the joy and excitement of the Astros' 2022 World Series championship parade celebration in the video above.

Alvarez garnered 22 third-place votes and eight fourth-place votes.

The Houston Astros slugger remained in the MVP conversation throughout 2022 for his consistent hitting. The 26-year-old Cuban finished in the top four in batting average and top three in home runs during the regular season.

Alvarez was also one of just two AL hitters with an on-base percentage plus slugging (OPS) over 1.000. The other person is Judge.

Alvarez's 37 round-trippers would give him the victory in any other year, but Judge's record-setting 62 was the difference by a country mile.

SEE ALSO: Astros' star Yordan Alvarez family sees him play in postseason for the first time

Alvarez, who won his first World Series title in his fourth season of MLB service, already owns a
Silver Slugger for this year and a rookie of the year honor in 2019.

This is his first time as an MVP finalist, and it certainly might not be his last.

Two Astros have won the MVP award in the past. Jeff Bagwell won in 1994 when Houston was in the National League. Jose Altuve won his award in 2017 after the team's first-ever World Series win.

The Astros fielded three other players among the top 10 of the 2022 MVP vote. Jose Altuve, who was the best hitter at his position in all of baseball, placed fifth. Framber Valdez, who owns the AL record for most consecutive quality pitching starts, finished ninth. Justin Verlander, who just won his third career AL Cy Young Award, finished 10th.

Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman also got MVP votes.

On the other side of the ledger, St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt was named the NL MVP for 2022.

SEE ALSO: Staying or leaving, JV's Houston story now adds 2nd Cy Young as Astro

