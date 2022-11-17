Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Teens with obesity lose 15% of body weight in trial of repurposed diabetes drug
A repurposed Type 2 diabetes drug helped teens with obesity lose a significant amount of body weight, lowered their risk factors for cardiovascular disease, and improved their weight-related quality of life over a 68-week clinical trial, researchers reported this week in the New England Journal of Medicine. The drug is...
News-Medical.net
Low-carb diet may be a useful approach for preventing and treating Type 2 diabetes
While low-carb diets are often recommended for those being treated for diabetes, little evidence exists on whether eating fewer carbs can impact the blood sugar of those with diabetes or prediabetes who aren't treated by medications. Now, according to new research from Tulane University, a low-carb diet can help those...
9 Smart Bedtime Snacks for Diabetics
Many people with diabetes deliberately nosh at night to keep glucose levels from plummeting while they sleep. A snack before bed isn’t a bad impulse, says Dr. Fran Cogen, MD, director of the childhood and adolescent diabetes program at Children’s National Health System. But the wrong kind of snack can actually make things worse. Instead of high-carb fare like chips, “aim for a bedtime snack of protein plus carbohydrate,” she says.
beingpatient.com
Foods to Reverse Dementia? Here’s What the Science Says
Here’s what credible, peer-reviewed studies say about the possibility of foods to reverse dementia. Altogether, there are currently no cures or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Once a person is diagnosed, their symptoms — memory loss, personality changes, cognitive impairments — will worsen making everyday tasks more and more difficult to do. By the time these cognitive and memory symptoms appear, there is already substantial pathology and plaque buildup within the brain. Researchers are developing cutting-edge treatments to stop and possible even undo this plaque build-up. In the meantime, people can make lifestyle modifications — including exercise, addressing existing health issues like blood pressure and obesity, eating a healthy diet and staying away from certain foods — to protect their brain health, and stave off cognitive decline.
WebMD
Weight Loss Drug, Approved for Adults, Shows Promise in Kids
Nov. 10, 2022 -- The prospect of being involved in a research program that might help her lose weight intrigued Emmalea Zummo. At 15, the self-assured, energetic teenager from Jeanette, PA, weighed 250 pounds – enough to be considered obese. The trial she learned about through her endocrinologist was for a drug called semaglutide.
People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss and It Seems to Be Working
Elon Musk has touted Wegovy as a solution to weight loss, and its sister drug, Ozempic, has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bread?
Bread is a household grocery staple that provides surprising benefits with each bite. Bread is the base for many tasty meals, such as sandwiches, stuffing and even French toast. However, when managing a diabetes diagnosis, knowing which carbs are OK to eat, and if eating bread with diabetes is even allowed, can be confusing.
What You Need to Know About Ozempic: the Diabetes Drug Fueling Hollywood’s Harmful Weight-Loss Obsession
“Oh, oh, oh, Ozempic,” croon the voices in an oft-aired commercial for the Type 2 diabetes drug, Ozempic by Novo Nordisk. The jingle is sung to the tune of “Magic” by the 1970s band Pilot—which is fitting: With its reported ability to cause rapid weight loss as a side effect to blood-sugar management, the drug has been hailed as a miracle treatment by those in the know. “Patients consider it a wonder drug,” says New York dermatologic surgeon Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, who, like many doctors, is being asked about it with a dizzying frequency. “Other than Viagra and Botox, I’ve seen no other medication so quickly become part of modern culture’s social vernacular.”
3 Life-Changing Habits Health Experts Swear By For Losing Weight In Your Midsection Over 40
While losing weight in a specific area (midsection or elsewhere) may not be as easy as we may hope, losing weight healthily can mean reducing belly fat and seeing noticeable changes with a balanced diet and regular exercise. We checked in with a doctor and health expert for 3 essential tips to keep in mind on your weight loss journey over 40, and how remembering that it’s a marathon rather than a sprint can make the process feel much less daunting. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Antonio Cueva, board-certified general surgeon and health expert at Renew Bariatrics.
EatingWell
The Best and Worst Hydration Drinks for People with Diabetes
According to the National Institutes of Health, as of October 2022, approximately 34.2 million people are living with diabetes in the United States and another 88 million have prediabetes. Staying active is essential for all adults, especially those with diabetes or prediabetes. In fact, exercise is one of the most...
This Is Actually The Best High-Protein Bean To Eat For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians
When working towards losing weight, putting time aside to create a healthy, balanced diet for yourself is just as important as making time to exercise. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one type of bean they recommend to support your weight loss journey with its high protein and fiber content, and low calorie count. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at My Crohns and Colitis Team, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Thyroid Medication for Weight Loss
Thyroid patients often struggle with their weight. If you are reading this, and you have low thyroid or hypothyroidism, then you probably know what I am talking about. Your thyroid is one of the primary regulators of your metabolism. This is why people who have low thyroid or hypothyroidism end...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetes and Watermelon: Is It Safe to Eat?
With summers coming in, one fruit that should be thoroughly enjoyed is watermelon. Although there’s a myth surrounding fruits that it is not harmful to eat plenty, it’s always important to check the nutritional information first. Moreover, with watermelon containing high sugars, it is important to know how it is going to affect sugar levels. Therefore, diabetes and watermelon are much-debated topics.
MedicalXpress
Diabetics scramble to find drugs suddenly popular for a non-intended use: Weight loss
Florida diabetics are struggling to buy prescription drugs to help control their blood sugar now that the medications have gone viral on social media as a weight-loss solution. The demand from dieters for Ozempic, which is sold as a liquid solution administered as an under-the-skin injection, has caused shortages of...
MedicalXpress
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Diabetes in cats: A vet’s guide
With proactive treatment, you and your veterinarian can work together to manage diabetes in cats.
Can Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve Help With Weight Loss?
If you search for "vagus nerve" on TikTok or YouTube, you're likely to see videos on how to reset or stimulate this nerve for healing the body. According to Parsley Health, you don't control this nerve; it does its own thing. The vagus nerve is part of your parasympathetic nervous system that restores and heals your body from stress (via Cleveland Clinic). It's not just one nerve but a system of nerves that run from your brain stem, through your neck, chest, heart, and lungs, then into your gut. Problems associated with your vagus nerve include digestive issues, acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, losing your voice, or losing weight.
Medical News Today
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain
Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
Dietitians Say These Are The 4 Worst Foods For Gut Health—They Slow Your Metabolism
This article has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. Often not spoken of in correlation with weight loss, taking care of your gut health is actually essential for improving your overall wellness, eliminating bloating, and even speeding up your metabolism. Just as some foods, like fiber, can help to improve digestion and promote a balanced gut, other foods may have the inverse effect and cause discomfort, weight gain, and a decreased ability to burn through food as fuel.
