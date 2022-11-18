Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Fought Two Structure Fires This Week
On [Monday], November 21 at 08:30pm Humboldt Bay Fire units responded to a structure fire at the intersection of 2nd and Q Streets. The first-arriving engine reported a smoke column visible from 5th and W Streets and found a detached garage significantly involved with heavy fire and smoke, threatening the single-family house on the property. Engine 8114 secured a water supply and quickly attacked the fire, achieving fire control within ten minutes. Other units searched the structure and verified there was no fire extension or damage to the nearby house. The occupant at the house who reported the fire was uninjured. There was approximately $25,000 of damage to the garage with an undetermined cause following investigation. Units ensured the residence and garage were safe and secured before turning the property over to the owner.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two House Fires in 12 Hours Keep Eureka Firefighters Busy; Duplex on West Sonoma Heavily Damaged
On Monday, November 21 at 08:30 pm Humboldt Bay Fire units responded to a structure fire at the intersection of 2nd and Q Streets. The first-arriving engine reported a smoke column visible from 5th and W Streets and found a detached garage significantly involved with heavy fire and smoke, threatening the single-family house on the property. Engine 8114 secured a water supply and quickly attacked the fire, achieving fire control within ten minutes. Other units searched the structure and verified there was no fire extension or damage to the nearby house. The occupant at the house who reported the fire was uninjured. There was approximately $25,000 of damage to the garage with an undetermined cause following investigation. Units ensured the residence and garage were safe and secured before turning the property over to the owner.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire responds to fire in a detached garage in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday night, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a residential structure fire on the 1500 block of Second Street in Eureka. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. and smoke could be seen around the area billowing into the sky. According to fire officials on the scene, the fire appeared to start in a detached garage, threatening the single-family home nearby.
kymkemp.com
Home on Fire in Eureka’s Old Town
Firefighters are battling a blaze in a single story wooden building at 2nd and Q Streets in Eureka. The first call came in a little after 8:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on site, they reported that there was a possible threat to another building. Please remember that this story is...
actionnewsnow.com
Body recovered from structure destroyed by fire in Trinity County
TRINITY PINES, Calif. - Investigators released an update on a structure fire in Trinity County revealing a person was found dead inside the destroyed building. The fire burned a building in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 18 on Bear Rock Lane in Trinity Pines. The building was a total loss.
lostcoastoutpost.com
This Flaming White Sedan Across From Winco is Gonna Impact Traffic on Harris for a While
A few moments ago, a white sedan across the street in Winco went up in flames. Humboldt Bay Fire is on the scene. They’ve called Eureka Police to come provide traffic control. Thanks to a reader for these photos and the video below.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HBF Responding to House Fire in Old Town
“So cool to have celebrities show up and enjoy a huge New York slice !!!,” the pizzeria posted on Facebook. Noice!. Where in Humboldt will Jesse Eisenberg eat next? There’s traditionally not a lot of local news Thanksgiving week, so maybe LoCO will be forced to tell you!
kymkemp.com
EPD Encourages Safe Driving This Holiday Season
As millions of families throughout the state hit the road to visit friends and family this Thanksgiving holiday, Eureka Police Department reminds drivers and passengers the importance of wearing a seat belt, and the potentially deadly consequences of not buckling up. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of...
kymkemp.com
Crash Near Myers Flat This Weekend Leaves One Dead, Puts Another in the Hospital, Says CHP
On, 11/19/2022, at approximately 1554 hours, a Toyota 4Runner, being driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30. A Subaru Impreza, being driven by Zora Culps was traveling southbound on US-101 north of mile post marker 32.30. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Toyota head on, on the Toyota’s passenger side and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound #2 lane of US-101.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Investigating Possible Dog Poisoning Cases in Cutten Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to the suspicious deaths of multiple dogs in the Cutten area. Over the last week, approximately five dogs in the area of Excelsior Road have died after reportedly exhibiting symptoms associated with...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community
After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
kymkemp.com
Local Trucking Company Agrees to Pay $71,967 Penalty After Three Crashes on Hwy 20 Result in Spills
Local company, Steve Wills Trucking and Logging LLC, had three major crashes on Hwy 20 between January of 2020 and December of 2021 which resulted in raw milk spilling into waterways. One of which resulted in the death of a driver. Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with the company.
kymkemp.com
‘Peninsula Beautification Project’ Kicks Off at Manila Park on December 3rd
This is a press release from the Redwood Community Action Agency:. The Humboldt Bay Harbor District, Redwood Community Action Agency, and Caltrans are celebrating the launch of the Peninsula Beautification Project with a Community Volunteer Day kick-off event at Manila Park. The event will take place Saturday, December 3rd, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. at the Manila Park. Volunteers will spread new woodchips at the playground, plant native plants, and remove trash from the park. Caltrans will be on site to produce a video showcasing the grant project and event activities. Please bring work clothes, gloves, and a water bottle. Drinks and snacks will be provided at this kid-friendly event.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Water Main Break in Old Town Leaves Wide Swath of Eureka High and Dry
The Outpost woke up (late) to emails from panicked residents all across the east side of town, ranging roughly from H Street to Cooper Gulch. Why oh why does our home have no water? these people wondered. Well, happily, Brian Gerving, the city of Eureka’s public works director, was up...
kymkemp.com
Weekly Humboldt County COVID Update: Two New Hospitalizations, No New Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today two new hospitalizations, a resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 90 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 47 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 22,521. An additional 5,461 cases are reported as probable.*
kymkemp.com
Water Main Break Causes Problems From Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka
A water main break this morning is causing issues from Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka, according to Humboldt Bay Fire personnel speaking over the scanner. “Hydrants will be low to no water” in that area, according to an alert sent out over the scanner. This water main...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Offers Tips to ‘Reduce Food Waste This Holiday Season’
This holiday season everyone can make a difference by reducing food waste which helps save money, feed the hungry and protect the environment. Food waste is a major problem affecting our community and the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, almost 63.1 million tons of food waste was generated in 2018, with only 4.1 percent diverted from landfills and incinerators. Wasted food also wastes the money, time, labor, transportation, water and land to grow that food. Additionally, decomposing food in landfills release methane gas, a climate pollutant more potent than carbon dioxide.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Main Street Invites You to ‘Downtown Arcata 2022 Season of Wonder and Light’
Arcata Main Street is delighted to invite our community to give local merchants the chance to fill holiday shopping lists first. Our merchants need our support now more than ever and we have a variety of festive events planned to encourage shoppers to come downtown and all across Arcata. We...
kymkemp.com
Sip & Paint Events at Fieldbrook Winery, The Wine Cellar and The Griffin
Enjoy some libations while making an acrylic painting!
Comments / 0