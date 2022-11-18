ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

kymkemp.com

Humboldt Bay Fire Fought Two Structure Fires This Week

On [Monday], November 21 at 08:30pm Humboldt Bay Fire units responded to a structure fire at the intersection of 2nd and Q Streets. The first-arriving engine reported a smoke column visible from 5th and W Streets and found a detached garage significantly involved with heavy fire and smoke, threatening the single-family house on the property. Engine 8114 secured a water supply and quickly attacked the fire, achieving fire control within ten minutes. Other units searched the structure and verified there was no fire extension or damage to the nearby house. The occupant at the house who reported the fire was uninjured. There was approximately $25,000 of damage to the garage with an undetermined cause following investigation. Units ensured the residence and garage were safe and secured before turning the property over to the owner.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Two House Fires in 12 Hours Keep Eureka Firefighters Busy; Duplex on West Sonoma Heavily Damaged

EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt Bay Fire responds to fire in a detached garage in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday night, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a residential structure fire on the 1500 block of Second Street in Eureka. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. and smoke could be seen around the area billowing into the sky. According to fire officials on the scene, the fire appeared to start in a detached garage, threatening the single-family home nearby.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Home on Fire in Eureka’s Old Town

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a single story wooden building at 2nd and Q Streets in Eureka. The first call came in a little after 8:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on site, they reported that there was a possible threat to another building. Please remember that this story is...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body recovered from structure destroyed by fire in Trinity County

TRINITY PINES, Calif. - Investigators released an update on a structure fire in Trinity County revealing a person was found dead inside the destroyed building. The fire burned a building in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 18 on Bear Rock Lane in Trinity Pines. The building was a total loss.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HBF Responding to House Fire in Old Town

"So cool to have celebrities show up and enjoy a huge New York slice !!!," the pizzeria posted on Facebook. Noice!. Where in Humboldt will Jesse Eisenberg eat next? There's traditionally not a lot of local news Thanksgiving week, so maybe LoCO will be forced to tell you!
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Encourages Safe Driving This Holiday Season

As millions of families throughout the state hit the road to visit friends and family this Thanksgiving holiday, Eureka Police Department reminds drivers and passengers the importance of wearing a seat belt, and the potentially deadly consequences of not buckling up. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Crash Near Myers Flat This Weekend Leaves One Dead, Puts Another in the Hospital, Says CHP

On, 11/19/2022, at approximately 1554 hours, a Toyota 4Runner, being driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez was traveling northbound on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30. A Subaru Impreza, being driven by Zora Culps was traveling southbound on US-101 north of mile post marker 32.30. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Toyota head on, on the Toyota’s passenger side and both vehicles came to rest blocking the southbound #2 lane of US-101.
MYERS FLAT, CA
kymkemp.com

HCSO Investigating Possible Dog Poisoning Cases in Cutten Area

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to the suspicious deaths of multiple dogs in the Cutten area. Over the last week, approximately five dogs in the area of Excelsior Road have died after reportedly exhibiting symptoms associated with...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community

After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
GARBERVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County

A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Peninsula Beautification Project’ Kicks Off at Manila Park on December 3rd

This is a press release from the Redwood Community Action Agency:. The Humboldt Bay Harbor District, Redwood Community Action Agency, and Caltrans are celebrating the launch of the Peninsula Beautification Project with a Community Volunteer Day kick-off event at Manila Park. The event will take place Saturday, December 3rd, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. at the Manila Park. Volunteers will spread new woodchips at the playground, plant native plants, and remove trash from the park. Caltrans will be on site to produce a video showcasing the grant project and event activities. Please bring work clothes, gloves, and a water bottle. Drinks and snacks will be provided at this kid-friendly event.
SAMOA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Water Main Break in Old Town Leaves Wide Swath of Eureka High and Dry

The Outpost woke up (late) to emails from panicked residents all across the east side of town, ranging roughly from H Street to Cooper Gulch. Why oh why does our home have no water? these people wondered. Well, happily, Brian Gerving, the city of Eureka’s public works director, was up...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Weekly Humboldt County COVID Update: Two New Hospitalizations, No New Deaths

Humboldt County Public Health reported today two new hospitalizations, a resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 90 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 47 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Nov. 22. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 22,521. An additional 5,461 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata Offers Tips to ‘Reduce Food Waste This Holiday Season’

This holiday season everyone can make a difference by reducing food waste which helps save money, feed the hungry and protect the environment. Food waste is a major problem affecting our community and the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, almost 63.1 million tons of food waste was generated in 2018, with only 4.1 percent diverted from landfills and incinerators. Wasted food also wastes the money, time, labor, transportation, water and land to grow that food. Additionally, decomposing food in landfills release methane gas, a climate pollutant more potent than carbon dioxide.
ARCATA, CA

