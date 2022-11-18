Read full article on original website
Related
2 major drug busts in St. Clair County lead to discovery of meth, other drugs, charges against 3 men
Four people have been arrested after police in St. Clair County wrapped up a pair of narcotics investigations late last month. Three of them have been charged.
lootpress.com
Domestic investigation leads to charges
COSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been issued in relation to a domestic incident which occurred last Monday in the Boone County area. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies responded to the Costa area to address reports of a domestic situation.
Ashley Soldoff arrested, accused of intent to distribute fentanyl
Investigators in Garfield County have arrested a woman for intent to distribute fentanyl. Ashley Soldoff remains in custody at the Garfield County Jail. Investigators at the sheriff's office seized 30 pills of suspected rainbow fentanyl which resembles candy. Investigators are being advised that local narcotics users and sellers are calling the narcotics "Skittles."At the time of her arrest, Soldoff had multiple warrants and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Uniontown mother charged after baby's fentanyl overdose, accused of trying to cover up incident
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) -- A Fayette County woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to cover up her baby's accidental overdose, state police said.Gabrielle Arnold, 26, is charged with aggravated assault of a child, simple assault, child endangerment and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.State police's arrest of Arnold came after a long investigation into what happened to her 1-year-old daughter at their Uniontown home."This occurred in October of 2021, so this has been over a year of investigation," Tpr. Kalee Barnhart, of state police, said.On Oct. 15, 2021, state police said Arnold made a frantic call from her Franklin Avenue...
Cats taken from disheveled Kentucky house but state didn’t remove children, officials say
State social workers did not initially ask a judge to remove the children but a school social worker signed a removal petition.
Drug trafficker pleads guilty to involvement in Rochester-based conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has pleaded guilty after police seized nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday. Court documents say Millliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.One of Miliken's coconspirators, Aaron Dombovy, pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Milliken and Dombovy both face a minimum sentence of ten years in prison each.
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
Fairfield Police: Domestic dispute leads to double stabbing; 1 dead
FAIRFIELD – One person has died following a domestic dispute that led to two people being stabbed in a Fairfield apartment complex Wednesday night, police said.Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue on reports of a woman being stabbed in an apartment.When police arrived, they found a woman and a man who had been stabbed. The man had succumbed to his injuries, police said.Police said the incident appeared to be domestic violence related. The department's Special Victims Unit has taken over the investigation.Citing the "sensitive nature" of the incident, police said Wednesday night that no further information about the incident would be released at this time.In a department statement, police said there are resources for people experiencing domestic violence. Resources can be found on the police department's website.
