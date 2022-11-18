FAIRFIELD – One person has died following a domestic dispute that led to two people being stabbed in a Fairfield apartment complex Wednesday night, police said.Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue on reports of a woman being stabbed in an apartment.When police arrived, they found a woman and a man who had been stabbed. The man had succumbed to his injuries, police said.Police said the incident appeared to be domestic violence related. The department's Special Victims Unit has taken over the investigation.Citing the "sensitive nature" of the incident, police said Wednesday night that no further information about the incident would be released at this time.In a department statement, police said there are resources for people experiencing domestic violence. Resources can be found on the police department's website.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO