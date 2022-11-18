ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Director David Nutter Testifies to Support Accuser Who Confided in Him About Alleged Harvey Weinstein Assault

By Michaela Zee and Elizabeth Wagmeister
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JW3i7_0jF0tDUO00

Producer and director David Nutter testified at the Harvey Weinstein trial, called by the prosecution to corroborate details of an accuser’s story.

Nutter, best known as an Emmy-winning executive producer and director on “Game of Thrones,” came up earlier this week in the trial when a woman accusing Weinstein of rape told the jury that she confided in Nutter after she was allegedly assaulted by Weinstein. She said Nutter was the first person she told about the incident in question.

Nutter was working with the model and actor — who is known in the case as Natassia M. — on a commercial in 2007 or 2008. During his testimony, Nutter said that Natassia M. is now a friend and someone he has mentored in the industry. He had hired her on a few shows throughout the years, including “Dark Angel.”

In Oct. 2009, Natassia M. called Nutter to disclose her encounter with Weinstein in London. On the call, she was upset and emotional and seemed “out of sorts,” he said. “She didn’t seem like the Natassia I knew.”

“She spoke very slowly, she spoke very hesitantly,” Nutter recalls of that phone call. She told him that she was sexually assaulted and that “someone came into a room and was forceful with her.” She disclosed to Nutter that the alleged perpetrator was Weinstein.

Asked by the prosecutor if he shared any advice with Natassia, Nutter said he told her that he would defend her and “just watch yourself, be careful.”

During cross-examination, Weinstein’s attorney Mark Werksman asked Nutter if Natassia M. informed him that he would take the stand to corroborate her story. Nutter said he was told that he “may be a witness.” Werksman then asked Nutter if the accuser told him, “If they call you, will you back me up?” He clarified that it was actually him who told Natassia that he would “back her up.”

“Too many times in Hollywood this has happened,” Nutter told Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson during redirect. “I just wanted her to know that she could depend on me.”

Nutter is known as a successful force behind many television pilots. He has directed pilots for “Roswell,” “Dark Angel,” “Smallville,” “Without a Trace,” “Supernatural,” “The Mentalist,” “Arrow,” “The Flash” and more. In 2015, he won the Emmy for outstanding drama directing for “Game of Thrones.”

On Wednesday, Natassia M. testified to detail her allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein. She said that Weinstein raped her in 2008 after the BAFTA Awards in London and alleged a series of additional assaults over the next handful of years. She explained the complex story to the jury, testifying that she agreed to meet Weinstein each time for business purposes, since she believed she had to remain in his good graces and was concerned he was blacklisting her, given his immense amount of power in the entertainment industry.

When Weinstein’s defense cross-examined Natassia M., they questioned why she continued to see Weinstein after she was allegedly raped. “You never actually told Mr. Weinstein that you didn’t want to have sex that evening, did you?” Weinstein’s attorney asked. She replied, “I did, I told him I don’t do the casting couch thing.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

James Cameron Cursed Out Fox Executive Who Begged Him to Make ‘Avatar’ Shorter: ‘Get the F— Out of My Office’

“Avatar” flying scenes weren’t the only point of contention between James Cameron and 20th Century Fox. The filmmaker revealed in a new GQ interview that he cursed at a Fox executive who begged him to make “Avatar” shorter, months before the 2009 epic would open in theaters and break box office records around the world. The film ran 162 minutes. Cameron said the executive saw a pre-release screening of “Avatar” and then approached him with a “stricken cancer-diagnosis expression.” The exec, who Cameron said would “go unnamed because this is a really negative review,” begged for a shorter runtime. “I said...
Variety

Harvey Weinstein, Convicted Rapist, Gloats Over ‘She Said’ Fizzling at Box Office

Harvey Weinstein is currently on trial for sexual assault crimes, but the disgraced movie mogul — who has already been convicted of rape, and is currently serving a 23-year sentence — couldn’t help but react to “She Said’s” opening weekend performance. “She Said” received strong reviews and is generating awards buzz, but opened to a dismal $2.2 million this past weekend, marking one of the worst wide-release openings for a major studio film this year and a poor result for the $30 million production. The film is based on the New York Times’ investigative reporting that contributed to Weinstein’s downfall and...
Variety

Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Actors Aren’t Movie Stars: ‘Captain America Is the Star,’ Not Chris Evans

Jennifer Aniston made headlines at the start of November when she declared, “There are no more movie stars.” It’s a statement that Quentin Tarantino agrees with, as evidenced by the director’s recent interview on  “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast (via Mediaite). Tarantino attributed the loss of movie stars to the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood.” “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think...
Variety

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Star, Dies at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on the CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16, her family announced. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news on Facebook on Nov. 17. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox appeared on “Supernatural” between 2006 and 2008 as Meg Masters, a former human who became the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio Refused ‘Titanic’ Screen Test, So James Cameron Told Him: ‘You’re Going to Read, Or You’re Not’ Getting Hired

Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Titantic” audition process wasn’t smooth sailing, according to director James Cameron. The Oscar-winning filmmaker participated in a career retrospective video interview for GQ magazine and recalled how DiCaprio originally refused to read for the part of Jack opposite Kate Winslet during a screen test. Cameron told the young actor: “You’re going to read, or you’re not going to get the part.” “There was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” Cameron said. “The meeting was funny because I am sitting in my conference room, waiting to meet an actor. And I look around,...
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Mickey Kuhn, ‘Gone With the Wind’ Actor, Dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the 1939 film “Gone With The Wind,” died at the age of 90 on Nov. 20, 2022, at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife confirmed to Variety. In the classic film, Kuhn played Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland, respectively. The latter’s death in 2020 left Kuhn as the film’s last surviving credited cast member until his death on Sunday. Kuhn’s acting career was at its height in the 1930s and 1940s, when he appeared such...
NAPLES, FL
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Empire Is Huge. It’s About to Get Way Bigger

Just after 9 a.m. on an overcast October morning, a line of more than a dozen people has already formed outside Silos Baking Co. in the heart of Waco, Texas. A tiny establishment, the bakery will reach capacity hundreds of times, and not just because of the deliciousness of its Shiplap cupcakes or its thick slices of seasonal pumpkin bread. Customers stand outside on a windy, gray day for the chance to taste the brand that brings tens of thousands of people to Waco each year. Silos Baking Co. is but one of dozens of businesses that are part of...
WACO, TX
Variety

Will Jonathan Majors Do Full Drag and Wear Dennis Rodman’s Wedding Dress in NBA Film? It’s a ‘Possibility’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Jonathan Majors is getting ready to star as Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas,” Lionsgate’s upcoming film about the former Chicago Bulls player’s infamous weekend trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Majors, who stars in the new Korean War drama “Devotion,” says he hasn’t talked to Rodman yet. “It’s on my list,” he told me at the Governors Awards. “I know where he’s at and I think he’s open-hearted and wants to collaborate. I want to do justice by him.” Two years before the story...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Michael Armand Hammer, Businessman and Armie Hammer’s Father, Dies at 67

Michael Armand Hammer, businessman and father of Armie Hammer, died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 67. Hammer’s death was confirmed to People and TMZ. Hammer was known for his involvement with Occidental Petroleum Corporation, the company of his late grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He also oversaw the Hammer International Foundation, the Armand Hammer Foundation, Hammer Galleries and Hammer Productions. Prior to joining Occidental Petroleum in 1982, he worked in various roles at the investment banking firm Kidder, Peabody & Co. in New York. Born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., Hammer is the son...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Instagram Account Deletes All Posts, Other Social Channels Go Dark

Without explanation, social media accounts for Jennifer Lopez have turned black and her widely followed Instagram was completely erased. The Instagram account for the singer, actor and producer — which with 226 million followers is her most widely followed platform — as of late Tuesday showed that it had suddenly no posts, and the profile pic was replaced with a solid black image. J. Lo’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million) accounts also replaced the profile pics with a black image, but on those platforms her previous posts had not been deleted. A rep for Lopez declined to comment. In the...
Variety

Jordin Sparks Joins Kelly Rowland in Supporting Chris Brown Amid AMAs Controversy: ‘It’s About His Talent’

Jordin Sparks voiced her support for Chris Brown following an uncomfortable moment at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20 where singer Kelly Rowland shushed a booing crowd when she accepted the favorite male R&B artist award on Brown’s behalf. Sparks told TMZ that she loves Brown and believed he should’ve been at the awards ceremony on Sunday night. “People deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that … him especially,” the singer said. Sparks, who famously collaborated with Brown on the 2008 duet “No...
Variety

Disney+’s Elton John Concert Displayed ‘Donald Trump’ in Captions Because of Technical Snafu, Not Hack

“Donald Trump” made an unexpected cameo in Disney+’s live broadcast of Elton John’s U.S. farewell concert — but the ex-president’s name popped up in the closed captions due to a technical glitch at the streaming service’s external vendor, not because a hack or an employee going rogue. Some Disney+ viewers watching “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” the artist’s final North American concert on Sunday, spotted errant “Donald Trump” text in the closed captions at a few points in the livestream, according to posts on social media. What happened? Reps for Disney+ declined to comment. According to a source familiar with the...
Variety

Iran Puts Two Film and TV Stars Behind Bars For Boldly Protesting in Public Without Headscarfs

Popular Iranian actors Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi have been arrested and imprisoned in Iran after they appeared in public and on social media having removed their headscarves in a bold act of defiance and protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said that Ghaziani and Riahi are now both behind bars after being summoned by the country’s prosecutors in a probe due to “provocative” social media posts. Ghaziani, a film and theater actor who has won many acting accolades in Iran, on Saturday published a powerful video of herself on Instagram removing her hijab and...
Variety

FIFA, Qatar and Cowardly Hypocrisy Has Sucked the Joy Out of Watching the World Cup

As I set my alarm to make sure I’d be up in time for Monday’s World Cup match between England and Iran, I felt nothing but a simmering dread. It didn’t especially matter what the score was (a 6-2 victory for England). The highest stakes drama of this year’s World Cup had already been playing out for months in the leadup to the kickoff in Qatar, and looks set to boil over despite FIFA’s most aggressive efforts to quell it into silence. Every four years, the World Cup is supposed to — as one of FIFA’s approved hashtags puts it —#UnitetheWorld....
Variety

Kim Petras, Dove Cameron and Melissa Etheridge Talk Importance of LGBTQ Nightclubs Following Deadly Colorado Springs Shooting

Melissa Etheridge will never forget the first time she stepped into a gay bar. She was 18 years old when she walked through the doors of a Boston nightclub called The Prelude in 1979. “It was frightening,” the music icon tells me. “But the second time I went in, I was like, ‘OK, my people. I’m home.’” I talked to Etheridge on the carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday afternoon. It’s not even 24 hours since we learned the horrific news that a gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 others during a late-night mass shooting at Club...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Used New VFX Technology to De-Age Harrison Ford Back to Original Trilogy Indy: ‘It’s a Little Spooky’

Harrison Ford is back in adventure mode in the first images from “Indiana Jones 5,” which debuted exclusively via Empire magazine. Along with some photos comes confirmation that Ford will be de-aged using visual effects so that Indiana Jones appears in the film as his age from the original trilogy. The de-aging technology is only used in the film’s opening scene, which is set in a castle in 1944 and pits Indiana against a group of Nazis. “Then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969,” said director James Mangold, who is taking over filmmaking duties on the franchise from...
Variety

‘Young Royals’ Director Rojda Sekersöz Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Swedish director Rojda Sekersöz has signed with CAA for representation. The writer and helmer most recently directed the Netflix coming-of-age series “Young Royals,” which debuted in July 2021 and quickly secured a Season 2 renewal just a couple of months later. The second season premiered earlier this month. Positioned as something of a “Heartstopper” in the world of European royalty, “Young Royals” is set at the fictional elite boarding school of Hillerska, and primarily follows Prince Wilhelm, who falls in love with a fellow male student. Sekersöz made her film debut with the feature “Beyond Dreams,” which won the Audience Dragon Award for...
Variety

Bruce Lee’s Death Caused by Drinking Too Much Water, Researchers Propose in New Study

It has been nearly 50 years since Bruce Lee’s death. Theactor and martial arts icon suddenly died on July 20, 1973 in Hong Kong, with officials ruling at the time that the cause was cerebral oedema — brain swelling, amid much speculation. However, a new research paper proposes that Lee’s death was caused by his “kidney’s inability to excrete excess water.” The study, conducted by a group of kidney specialists in Spain, was published in the December 2022 edition of the Clinical Kidney Journal. The authors assert that Lee, who was 32 years old at his death, possessed “multiple risk factors...
Variety

Reality Star Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of the USA Network’s top-rated original series, “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to lengthy terms in federal prison on Monday for what prosecutors called a “15-year fraud spree.” Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to seven years, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta. The couple were convicted in June of tax evasion and bank fraud. Prosecutors alleged they used falsified documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans, and then defaulted on more than $20 million in debt when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy in 2012. They also concealed millions of...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy