fox61.com
Manchester businesses prepare for race day boost
MANCHESTER, Conn. — With days to go until the Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving morning, local businesses are preparing for the anticipated massive surge in visitors to the downtown area. More than 10,000 runners are signed up for the road race as of Monday morning. Thousands of people are...
Florida teens travels to Enfield to run for Bristol officers
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida teen known for running a mile to honor fallen first responders, was in Enfield Sunday to pay tribute to two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. Zechariah ran in memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed last month. […]
5 transported to hospital after Manchester crash
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five people were sent to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident in Manchester Friday night. Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Middle Turnpike and the I-84 Overpass. Among the five people was a child, police said. According to […]
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
French Bulldog found on roadside in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Animal Control is now investigating after they said a French Bulldog was left on the side of a road. "It was one of the worst ones I’ve seen," said Brittany Tooth of the Naugatuck Animal Control. The dog is estimated to be three to...
WTNH.com
Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
'A holiday miracle.' Bridgeport family moves back into condo following fire
News 12 Connecticut first reported on the health care worker a year ago when her condo tucked away at the end of Woodmont Avenue was gutted by fire.
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
Noose found at RHAM High School in Hebron
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff member at RHAM High School in Hebron discovered a noose in the locker room on Friday morning, police said. The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit has been advised, and the investigation remains ongoing. Region 8 Superintendent Colin McNamara issued a statement regarding the incident, calling the incident a […]
Winter boot and health event a big step for Hartford’s homeless
HARTFORD, Conn. — Just as the weather turns chillier, Hartford’s homeless population was invited Friday to Dunkin’ Donuts Park to receive new socks, warm boots and a host of other wellness options as part of Footwear with Care’s Winter Boot and Health event. The non-profit Footwear...
‘The Guy From Saw’ Will Be In Wallingford, Connecticut On Thanksgiving Weekend
The other night, my fiancee was surfing the ol' web when she, all of a sudden, said out loud, "the guy from The Princess Bride will be in Wallingford next Saturday." Then I asked, "who?" and she says, "you know, Cary Elwes, he was in The Princess Bride, he is doing a meet and greet next weekend."
spoonuniversity.com
The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries
It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
Retail, restaurants expanding in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Local and international companies are planning to expand to new locations in Manchester on opposite sides of town. The owners of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop have filed a number of permit applications to occupy a space at 285 East Center St. The restaurant would take up space vacated by the former Key Bank, in a building that also contains the Samadhi Yoga Studio on the corner of Lenox Street.
American Flag burned at a home in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police are investigating after an American Flag was burned in town on Friday morning. Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street for the report of an American Flag on a home being lit on fire. Police said it was determined the flag was lit […]
Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
NECN
Week Begins With Blustery Wind, Freezing Wind Chills
We started with ocean-effect snow and rain showers over Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. Another line of snow showers stretched from Leominster, Mass. to Hartford, Conn., mid-morning. More snow has made its way into the North Country and the wind has gusted over 40 mph today. Wind...
PERSONALITIES: Former TV host makes Glastonbury businesses her business
GLASTONBURY — Jackie Post spent much of her career in broadcast news, reporting on traffic or being an anchor. Since 2018, though, she has created her own “hyperlocal” online publication, The Scoop Glastonbury, dedicated to promoting businesses in the Glastonbury area. Who she is: Creator of The...
