Clarksburg, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNews

North Central West Virginia leaders give thanks this Thanksgiving

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia officials said they have plenty to be thankful for as they celebrate Thanksgiving this year. “I have a lot to be thankful for. I have my health, the family I have left and my dog Abby,” Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas said.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Thursday

Free Thanksgiving Day dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, U.S. 19 south of Clarksburg at 9230 Good Hope Pike. Eat-in or take-out available; everyone is welcome.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

GGCYL to feature high school team for spring 2023.

OAKLAND — Greater Garrett County Youth Lacrosse (GGCYL) will be entering a high school lacrosse team in the Appalachian States Lacrosse Conference (ASLC) for the Spring 2023 season. With high school games scheduled against Morgantown, Preston, Martinsburg, Hedgesville and Musselman, GGCYL is excited to establish a competitive foothold in...
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Harrison County retail stores gear up for the holiday season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Retail stores in Harrison County are making final preparations for the holiday shopping season as Thanksgiving inches closer. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday — the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving — are two of the biggest shopping days of the season, and local businesses say they are prepared for the increase in customers.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Wil Schoonover hasn’t let anything stand in his way

Wil Schoonover was a young elementary school student in Moorefield when Reed Williams and the West Virginia University’s football team were taking down Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. But like everyone in the small Hardy County town, known mostly for poultry farms, he was locked in on Williams,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Library Lowdown: Library offers variety of at-home resources

Although the Bridgeport Public Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday and reopening with regular business hours on Monday, there are still plenty of resources available to you right from your home!. With your Bridgeport Public Library card, you have access to thousands of eBooks and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 11/22/22

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley explains the tactics and mechanics of defending after a big play, or against tempo offenses, and how narrow the margin is between a big play for either side. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU men's basketball must find its identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What some may see as a fault in this year’s West Virginia University basketball team could well be what makes its special season end. See, right now as it goes into the prestigious Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, beginning with a Thanksgiving Day matchup against Purdue, it is a team in search of its identity.
MORGANTOWN, WV

