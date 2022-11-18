ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to deal with the trauma of the Medibank cyber breach

The victims of this horrendous attack on privacy need to know that they have done nothing wrong and that seeking support to cope is a brave and courageous act.

Millions of Australians have been left feeling violated in the wake of the Medibank cyber breach. The weaponisation of private health information can be deeply traumatic – particularly for those who have had sensitive health information released publicly.

The promise of confidentiality and professional privacy helps us feel safe enough to enter into mental health or other medical treatment. However, having private information such as details of mental health issues, addictions, STIs or past abortions shared publicly can be shame-inducing and highly traumatic. It can feel like a real betrayal and a violation of personal safety.

The knowledge that sensitive information is out there circulating on the dark web for criminals to use against us may also result in feeling pressure to forcibly disclose private and personal details and experiences to family, friends and colleagues – before the criminals release it for us.

The victims of this horrendous attack on privacy need to know that they have done nothing wrong. It is often hard to reach out for help and receive treatment when suffering with a violation such as this. However, seeking support to cope is a brave and courageous act.

So what can you do if you are one of the people affected by this cyber-attack and are feeling overwhelmed, helpless, violated and maybe shamed?

Douse the shame with empathy

The first step is to acknowledge that you are not alone and your feelings are valid. Millions of people are dealing with this violation. Find someone who you can trust and talk about it. As Dr Brené Brown says, “If you put shame in a petri dish, it needs three things to grow exponentially: secrecy, silence and judgment. If you put the same amount of shame in a petri dish and douse it with empathy, it can’t survive.”

An empathetic other can be a loving spouse, a friend, a mentor or a professional. Most workplaces offer Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services and there are free mental health helplines that you can reach out to. It might feel that with the information already out there, all hope is lost. Know that this is not the case, and seek help if you are feeling this way.

How to answer questions

How do you deal with questions from family members and loved ones who may have discovered something confronting or very personal about you via this heinous cyber-attack? Remember, you have the right to privacy and can disclose as much or as little as you feel comfortable with.

For example, if a family member has discovered that you have been seeing a psychologist because of depression and anxiety, they may be worried and reach out to you about it. You have the right to say that you are not ready or able to talk about it; but reassure them that you are getting support. Then, when you are ready, you may feel like you can share more. You could also nominate a friend or family member to answer questions for you until you feel ready. This person can act as a safeguard for you while you figure out the best way to deal with the questions and the aftermath.

Take back control

This privacy violation may have affected your sense of safety, but there are ways you can regain your sense of control. Aside from any necessary practical actions you may take to secure your remaining privacy or personal details, there are some self-care techniques you can implement:

  • Practising simple, but effective breathing techniques can reduce the effect of fear and anxiety. For example, breathing in for three seconds via your nose and breathing out via your mouth for five seconds will help engage the calming part of your nervous system.
  • Normalising and acknowledging your thoughts and feelings can reduce their intensity. It is a totally acceptable reaction to feel fear, anger, outrage and even shame because of this horrible event.
  • Catching yourself and talking yourself out of catastrophising thoughts and beliefs will reduce the lasting effects. It is a terrible thing that has happened to you, but it does not mean those bad things will always happen to you.

In Australia, support is available at Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, Lifeline on 13 11 14, and at MensLine on 1300 789 978. In the UK, the charity Mind is available on 0300 123 3393 and Childline on 0800 1111. In the US, Mental Health America is available on 800-273-8255

