Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Fighters He Wishes He Had Fought During His UFC Career

Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”

More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284

TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Paddy Pimblett Reveals His Diet And How Many Kilos He Needs To Lose For UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett shared his diet menu in a recent video ahead of UFC 282. “The Baddy” explained how he manages to make weight during fights. Apart from his electrifying persona, Paddy Pimblett also got fans stunned with how fast he seems to make weight regardless of how fat he appears to be. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” revealed his diet secret as he tries to trim his weight ahead of his UFC 282 bout against Jared Gordon on Dec. 10.
Sean O’Malley Says He’s Fighting For Title Next But Henry Cejudo Fight Is ‘Bigger’, Set Possible Return Date

“Sugar” is fine with either a title fight or a showdown with Henry Cejudo. Coming off a controversial decision victory over former No. 1 bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley has got fans waiting for his next move. As expected, “Sugar” is confident that all signs point to a title fight with Aljamain Sterling, but he’s also acknowledging the return of Henry Cejudo.
Jiri Prochazka Issues Statement After Vacating Title & UFC 282 Withdrawal: ‘Out of Action For At Least 6 Months’

Jiri Prochazka has released a statement after vacating his light heavyweight title and withdrawing from UFC 282. Former 205-pound king Prochazka was slated to face fellow former champion Glover Teixeira in the headlining bout of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a Fight of the Year-worthy clash in their first encounter that saw ‘BJP’ become the first UFC Czech titleholder, Prochazka was looking to avenge the worst performance of his career.
