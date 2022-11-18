Read full article on original website
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
In the latest UFC news, emerging MMA superstar Paddy Pimblett — who is renowned for his weight gain — said losing weight is easy.
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay. For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.
Paddy Pimblett shared his diet menu in a recent video ahead of UFC 282. “The Baddy” explained how he manages to make weight during fights. Apart from his electrifying persona, Paddy Pimblett also got fans stunned with how fast he seems to make weight regardless of how fat he appears to be. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” revealed his diet secret as he tries to trim his weight ahead of his UFC 282 bout against Jared Gordon on Dec. 10.
“Sugar” is fine with either a title fight or a showdown with Henry Cejudo. Coming off a controversial decision victory over former No. 1 bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley has got fans waiting for his next move. As expected, “Sugar” is confident that all signs point to a title fight with Aljamain Sterling, but he’s also acknowledging the return of Henry Cejudo.
Kayla Harrison is putting her next (and last) PFL opponent on a pedestal. The two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion is hoping to make it a ‘3-peat’ against Larissa Pacheco, however Harrison isn’t counting out the Brazilian brawler whatsoever. She does quite the opposite, putting respect on the name of Pacheco.
Conor McGregor went on yet another Twitter tirade while apparently live-tweeting a rewatch of his UFC 229 fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fight happened more than three years ago. The former two-division UFC champion took a stroll down memory, watching and commenting on some of the more interesting bouts he...
Daniel Cormier argued Michael Chandler no longer wants to compete for the title. Cormier suggested Chandler has a better chance of fighting Conor McGregor after the loss to Dustin Poirier. Michael Chandler is coming off a hard-fought loss to former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier earlier this month at...
Jiri Prochazka has released a statement after vacating his light heavyweight title and withdrawing from UFC 282. Former 205-pound king Prochazka was slated to face fellow former champion Glover Teixeira in the headlining bout of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a Fight of the Year-worthy clash in their first encounter that saw ‘BJP’ become the first UFC Czech titleholder, Prochazka was looking to avenge the worst performance of his career.
Jiri Prochazka is no longer the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. After suffering a severe orthopedic injury, Prochazka decided to withdraw from his title rematch with Glover Teixeira at UFC 282. Since he’ll likely be on the sidelines for a year due to the injury, Prochazka has opted to relinquish his UFC title out of respect for other contenders.
