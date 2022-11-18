(St. Louis area) -- The federal government has approved nearly $116 million in aid to help the St. Louis area recover from historic flooding in July. Governor Mike Parson’s Office says more than 13,500 households have been approved for about 43-million in Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The National Flood Insurance Program has paid over 40-million in claims for flood insurance policyholders. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved about 33-million-dollars in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses. With the onset of cold weather, homeowners who applied for FEMA aid and had flood-related damage to furnaces or HVAC systems could still be eligible for reimbursement and should submit estimates or invoices to FEMA. The federal agency says those approved for assistance could be eligible for rental aid if a need for a temporary place to stay has arisen as repairs are being made.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO