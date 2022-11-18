Read full article on original website
Harlan's Hall, LC's Kammrad named IPSWA All-State Captains
(KMAland) -- Two KMAland football stars were named captains on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association All-State Teams. Those honors went to Harlan's Aidan Hall (Class 3A) and Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad (Class 4A). View the full teams here and the list of select. FIRST...
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022
(Statewide) -- The number of homes sold in Iowa has declined by nearly 14% in the first 10 months of this year -- with sales in October down significantly. Twenty-nine-hundred Iowa homes were sold in October. That's 34% fewer than in October of last year. Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates home prices in Iowa were up 10% last month and the NUMBER of homes going on the market is increasing after record low numbers earlier this year. The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month was $217,500. That's down nearly 10% from the record high set in July.
Fremont County among areas identified for statewide seatbelt initiative
(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland county is part of an upcoming statewide initiative to enforce and educate motorists on the importance of seatbelt usage. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, who is also the District 3 Public Resource Officer, says the state is launching the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project." One of the first initiatives, including Fremont County, takes place Wednesday. The other four counties in the project include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. Devault says the five counties were selected for the project after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Thus, he says the program is looking to boost those compliance numbers.
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022
(Washington) -- The Republican who'll be the new member of Iowa's congressional delegation next year is hoping to be appointed to the House Ag Committee -- the panel that will write the 2023 Farm Bill. Congressman-elect Zach Nunn, who's from Bondurant, is also aiming for a seat on the House Committee on Financial Services. The panel oversees the nation's housing, banking, real estate and insurance sectors. Nunn says this year, more than ever, congress needs to tame the economy. Nunn expects the Republican-led House to seek spending concessions from Democrats before agreeing to increase the federal government's borrowing limit. Nunn finished about 2,100 votes ahead of Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in Iowa's third district race.
Mississippi River basin sees climate extremes
The Heartlands are parched. States across the Mississippi River basin are experiencing drought more commonly found in the arid Southwest, federal data show. Little relief has come in recent weeks and future forecasts of rain are looking sparse. All of Iowa is in at least an abnormally dry condition, with...
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022
(St. Louis area) -- The federal government has approved nearly $116 million in aid to help the St. Louis area recover from historic flooding in July. Governor Mike Parson’s Office says more than 13,500 households have been approved for about 43-million in Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The National Flood Insurance Program has paid over 40-million in claims for flood insurance policyholders. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved about 33-million-dollars in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses. With the onset of cold weather, homeowners who applied for FEMA aid and had flood-related damage to furnaces or HVAC systems could still be eligible for reimbursement and should submit estimates or invoices to FEMA. The federal agency says those approved for assistance could be eligible for rental aid if a need for a temporary place to stay has arisen as repairs are being made.
Crop Connection
The United Soybean Board and The Yield Lab Institute recently challenged companies to create innovations that increase the use and value of soybean meal in existing markets through the Soy Innovation Challenge. The Soy Innovation Challenge will enhance the value of soybean meal in existing markets and uses by targeting several areas.
Wisconsin producers offer Something Special
When shopping for ingredients for a holiday feast, or unique gifts for friends and family, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection encourages everyone to watch for the “Something Special from Wisconsin” logo. It identifies genuine Wisconsin products. Visit bit.ly/some-special for an interactive map. Products displaying...
