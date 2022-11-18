ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to MSHS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual Thanksgiving fundraiser at Marquette Senior High School is all set to begin Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot is an event that benefits the Marquette School Orchestra. The race will begin at the high school and goes along the 5k and 10k bike paths in Marquette before returning to the high school.
Salvation Army of Marquette County serves nearly 100 Thanksgiving lunches

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrated Thanksgiving Wednesday with a special luncheon. Nearly 100 thanksgiving lunches were served, and Captain Matthew Darrow said the non-profit is celebrating the holiday early by filling plates with turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. “This is us giving...
#give906 encourages Yoopers to give locally this Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Giving Tuesday is coming up next week. Following the consumer-driven Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a day to kick off the giving season by giving back to your community. Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development created a giving guide called #give906 to help Yoopers decide how to help their communities. The guide explains what charitable organizations are doing to meet critical needs in the U.P. and how you can help.
GINCC focuses on Small Business Season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tis’ the season to be shopping for holiday gifts. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to shop local and have fun with it through ‘Small Business Sam.’. Samantha LaJeunesse, the Marketing & Event coordinator for the GINCC explained she...
Salvation Army UP Region holding second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit. The Salvation Army U.P. Region is hosting its second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers can vote on trees decorated by 12 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.
U.P. organizations prepare for Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 29th is this year’s “Giving Tuesday,” known around the world as a day for helping others. U.P. organizations are taking part in this activity once again. United Way of Marquette County Program Coordinator Holly Michelin said the organization relies on community generosity...
Delta County community members give thanks this Thanksgiving

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People rush in and out of grocery stores to get the final pieces for their Thanksgiving feast. But the holiday is more than just delicious food. It’s about taking time to remember all we have. “A lot of things this year, but especially my loving...
Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center saves fawn’s life

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -- During Thanksgiving week, the Lowes store in Marquette Township had a special visitor. A baby fawn somehow found its way inside the home improvement store. Apart from the fawn being scared to death, she was caught by a member of the DNR and brought to...
Two Marquette-based winners recognized in 2022 Governor’s Service Awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 46 winners of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards have been announced. Two recipients are based in Marquette. One, an educational agency and the other, a devoted volunteer. Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Committee won the Youth Services Award. Director...
Marquette DDA ‘Free After 3′ program on now through Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has brought back its Free After 3:00 p.m. parking campaign. After 3:00 p.m., parking in downtown Marquette is free now through Christmas. The pay-by-plate parking and the passport parking app are still available but after three you can park free and...
Negaunee businesses support local high school football

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners High School football team is off to the state finals this week. Local businesses are coming together to help fund the trip. Businesses and community members have been donating money to the Negaunee High School Booster Club to help fund the team’s upcoming trip to ford field.
Staying healthy this holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday season is here. As people start traveling and gathering in large groups, health authorities would like to remind people that COVID-19, influenza, and RSV outbreaks are on the rise. Experts say that to prevent these diseases from spreading, folks can wash their hands often and avoid touching their eyes, mouth, and nose.
Innovate Marquette SmartZone launches Entrepreneur in Residence program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone now has a new face on its team. David Ollila, a Marquette-based entrepreneur, is a member of SmartZone’s new entrepreneur-in-residence program. The program helps advise innovators by giving them an expert in their potential field. The expert can help the innovator navigate...
Health isn’t what you look like

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Health isn’t what you look like, but rather, how you feel. Too often, people focus their health journey on losing weight. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin says this takes away from the bigger picture. “There’s so much more that determines our health. I always encourage people...
