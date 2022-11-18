Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to MSHS
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual Thanksgiving fundraiser at Marquette Senior High School is all set to begin Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot is an event that benefits the Marquette School Orchestra. The race will begin at the high school and goes along the 5k and 10k bike paths in Marquette before returning to the high school.
WLUC
Salvation Army of Marquette County serves nearly 100 Thanksgiving lunches
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrated Thanksgiving Wednesday with a special luncheon. Nearly 100 thanksgiving lunches were served, and Captain Matthew Darrow said the non-profit is celebrating the holiday early by filling plates with turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. “This is us giving...
WLUC
#give906 encourages Yoopers to give locally this Giving Tuesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Giving Tuesday is coming up next week. Following the consumer-driven Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a day to kick off the giving season by giving back to your community. Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development created a giving guide called #give906 to help Yoopers decide how to help their communities. The guide explains what charitable organizations are doing to meet critical needs in the U.P. and how you can help.
WLUC
Not your Auntie’s Casserole: Chef Nathan Mileski shows you unique Thanksgiving appetizers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and Upper Michigan Today has much to be grateful for!. Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of gratitude and a prompt to get you journaling. The two also update you on the status of student loan repayments, Marquette’s free...
WLUC
Dickinson County Community Chorus prepares for first Christmas concert since 2019
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Chorus is preparing for its first Christmas concert since 2019. Eighty adult singers and 30 children rehearsed for the concert Tuesday night. This is the first Christmas concert the group has put on in three years. Both singers and community members say...
WLUC
GINCC focuses on Small Business Season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tis’ the season to be shopping for holiday gifts. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to shop local and have fun with it through ‘Small Business Sam.’. Samantha LaJeunesse, the Marketing & Event coordinator for the GINCC explained she...
WLUC
Salvation Army UP Region holding second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit. The Salvation Army U.P. Region is hosting its second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers can vote on trees decorated by 12 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.
WLUC
U.P. organizations prepare for Giving Tuesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 29th is this year’s “Giving Tuesday,” known around the world as a day for helping others. U.P. organizations are taking part in this activity once again. United Way of Marquette County Program Coordinator Holly Michelin said the organization relies on community generosity...
WLUC
Delta County community members give thanks this Thanksgiving
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People rush in and out of grocery stores to get the final pieces for their Thanksgiving feast. But the holiday is more than just delicious food. It’s about taking time to remember all we have. “A lot of things this year, but especially my loving...
WLUC
Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center saves fawn’s life
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -- During Thanksgiving week, the Lowes store in Marquette Township had a special visitor. A baby fawn somehow found its way inside the home improvement store. Apart from the fawn being scared to death, she was caught by a member of the DNR and brought to...
WLUC
Two Marquette-based winners recognized in 2022 Governor’s Service Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 46 winners of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards have been announced. Two recipients are based in Marquette. One, an educational agency and the other, a devoted volunteer. Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Committee won the Youth Services Award. Director...
WLUC
Marquette DDA ‘Free After 3′ program on now through Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has brought back its Free After 3:00 p.m. parking campaign. After 3:00 p.m., parking in downtown Marquette is free now through Christmas. The pay-by-plate parking and the passport parking app are still available but after three you can park free and...
WLUC
Negaunee businesses support local high school football
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners High School football team is off to the state finals this week. Local businesses are coming together to help fund the trip. Businesses and community members have been donating money to the Negaunee High School Booster Club to help fund the team’s upcoming trip to ford field.
WLUC
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique adds custom printed t-shirts to its inventory
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host for a look at news stories of the day. With the MDNR’s new online reporting rule, deer harvest data is available in real-time. Hunters in Menominee County bagged the most bucks on opening day.
WLUC
Staying healthy this holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday season is here. As people start traveling and gathering in large groups, health authorities would like to remind people that COVID-19, influenza, and RSV outbreaks are on the rise. Experts say that to prevent these diseases from spreading, folks can wash their hands often and avoid touching their eyes, mouth, and nose.
WLUC
Dickinson County hospital prepares to give out free Thanksgiving meals
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Kitchen staff members were hard at work Tuesday preparing meals for their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson has hosted a free thanksgiving meal for more than 20 years. Turkey is not the only item on the menu. “We are also doing mashed...
WLUC
Innovate Marquette SmartZone launches Entrepreneur in Residence program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone now has a new face on its team. David Ollila, a Marquette-based entrepreneur, is a member of SmartZone’s new entrepreneur-in-residence program. The program helps advise innovators by giving them an expert in their potential field. The expert can help the innovator navigate...
WLUC
Health isn’t what you look like
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Health isn’t what you look like, but rather, how you feel. Too often, people focus their health journey on losing weight. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin says this takes away from the bigger picture. “There’s so much more that determines our health. I always encourage people...
WLUC
Ishpeming High School to hold blood drive for 2nd annual “Blood Fight”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual “Blood Fight” will culminate Tuesday with a donation event at Ishpeming High School (IHS). For the second year, Negaunee and Ishpeming have challenged each other to see who can collect the most pints of blood. The goal is to help fill...
WLUC
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022. She’s the first U.P. realtor to...
Comments / 0