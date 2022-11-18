ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

NMU Puckheads host Thanksgiving dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Puckheads are a student group known for their die-hard fandom of the NMU Wildcats hockey team. Wednesday night, they heard cheers for the Thanksgiving meal they prepared. ”This just felt like the right thing to do, this is what I love about...
Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to MSHS

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual Thanksgiving fundraiser at Marquette Senior High School is all set to begin Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot is an event that benefits the Marquette School Orchestra. The race will begin at the high school and goes along the 5k and 10k bike paths in Marquette before returning to the high school.
GLRC, Cedar Tree Institute to hold ‘Songs for the Journey’ concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Cedar Tree Institute will hold a benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The event will take place at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier will be performing with Jaime Harris. Gauthier...
Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority 5-year recreation plan now available

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail might look a little different in the coming years. A draft of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority’s five-year recreation plan is now available. The public can review it and make comments until Dec. 21. Some changes that the plan details include paving more of the trail and expansion of the trail.
Negaunee businesses support local high school football

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners High School football team is off to the state finals this week. Local businesses are coming together to help fund the trip. Businesses and community members have been donating money to the Negaunee High School Booster Club to help fund the team’s upcoming trip to ford field.
Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center saves fawn’s life

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -- During Thanksgiving week, the Lowes store in Marquette Township had a special visitor. A baby fawn somehow found its way inside the home improvement store. Apart from the fawn being scared to death, she was caught by a member of the DNR and brought to...
Salvation Army UP Region holding second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit. The Salvation Army U.P. Region is hosting its second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers can vote on trees decorated by 12 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.
Negaunee Football prepares for GR West Catholic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to getting ready for Grand Rapids West Cathloic in the Division Six State Football Final Friday in Detroit. The Miners took advantage of the Superior Dome turf Tuesday afternoon to practice kickoff returns, defense and...
#give906 encourages Yoopers to give locally this Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Giving Tuesday is coming up next week. Following the consumer-driven Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a day to kick off the giving season by giving back to your community. Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development created a giving guide called #give906 to help Yoopers decide how to help their communities. The guide explains what charitable organizations are doing to meet critical needs in the U.P. and how you can help.
Marquette DDA ‘Free After 3′ program on now through Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has brought back its Free After 3:00 p.m. parking campaign. After 3:00 p.m., parking in downtown Marquette is free now through Christmas. The pay-by-plate parking and the passport parking app are still available but after three you can park free and...
You could get married on Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Being the week of Thanksgiving, Upper Michigan Today wants to recognize the importance of practicing gratitude. Dan Selling, a Manistique man with no shortage of “I love you”s shares why those three words mean so much. Taking a page from Selling’s book, UMT encourages you to tell someone you love them today and elaborate why.
U.P. organizations prepare for Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 29th is this year’s “Giving Tuesday,” known around the world as a day for helping others. U.P. organizations are taking part in this activity once again. United Way of Marquette County Program Coordinator Holly Michelin said the organization relies on community generosity...
Bay College launches listening sessions for Presidential search

DELTA AND IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Board of Trustees is seeking input from community members to identify the characteristics and qualifications needed for Bay’s next president. The public is encouraged to attend community listening sessions facilitated by the presidential search consultant, at the Main Campus...
Finding gratitude in doing hard things

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Todd Poquette is asked about gratitude his response comes quickly, “I think honestly it’s the ability to step back and realize all of things we take for granted and having that moment or epiphany to take an inventory on your life and realize how fortunate you are.”
Non-profit to raise money for youth center program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County West End Youth Center (MCWEYC) is raising money to foster youth success. Marquette County West End Youth Center Founder Rose Chivens said her organization is nonprofit certified and approved by the state to raise money. Chivens wants to build an after-school youth center...
NMU Women’s Basketball wins home opener over Finlandia

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team took to the Berry Events Center hardwood for the first time on the 2022-23 season, besting the Finlandia Lions 76-49 on Tuesday.The Wildcats led by as many as 37 and did not trail in the contest. Kayla Tierney hit four triples for 14 points while Abi Fraaza also registered 14 along with 7 rebounds. The Wildcats are 4-1 on the season and will be home for their next two games coming up this weekend.
