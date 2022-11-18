Hope College football places eight on All-MIAA teams

HOLLAND — Eight members of the Hope College football team have earned All-MIAA honors for the 2022 season.

Three are first-team selections: senior wide receiver TJ McKenzie Jr. (North Muskegon, Michigan / North Muskegon HS), senior kicker Dylan Hillger (Holly, Michigan / Lake Fenton), and punter Carter Nofziger (Pandora, Ohio / Pandora Gilboa).

Five are second-team selections: junior offensive lineman Dylan Clem (Stevensville, Michigan / Lakeshore), senior offensive lineman Cole Harger (Muskegon, Michigan / Oakridge), junior wide receiver Terrell Harris (Whitehall, Michigan / Whitehall), junior linebacker Mohamed Kamara (Kalamazoo, Michigan / Central), and junior offensive lineman Luke Marsh (Montague, Michigan / Montague).

This is McKenzie's second All-MIAA honor. He was named to the second team in 2021.

The communication major caught 36 passes for 478 yards and three touchdowns during six MIAA games this season. McKenzie tied for second in league play in receptions and finished fourth in receiving yards.

"TJ had an incredible year for us and made huge plays when the game was on the line," head coach Peter Stuursma said. "TJ brings so much energy to our offense and is a big-time player!"

Hillger claimed his first All-MIAA award. The mechanical engineering major made six field goals during MIAA play, including a school-record 50-yarder against Adrian College at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium.

Hillger converted 19-of-20 PAT attempts during league games. Hillger also averaged 62.6 yards on kickoff and recorded touchbacks in 17 of 32 attempts.

"Dylan was so consistent this year and there was never a question that he would deliver in the red zone," Stuursma said. "He has had an excellent career as a player and person within our program."

Nofziger led the MIAA in punting average at 43.5 yards per attempt. The social studies composite major placed six of 21 punts inside the 20-yard line during league play. Nofziger also punted a season-best 65-yarder against Adrian.

Nofziger also averaged 21.6 yards on kickoff returns and caught 12 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown as a receiver.

"Carter was a wide receiver on offense who continually made plays for us. Yet, he took over our punting duties and to be named all league says a lot about his contributions to this team," Stuursma said. "He will be missed as an impact player and a leader!"

This is Marsh's second All-MIAA distinction after being a first-team honoree in 2021. Clem is a two-time All-MIAA honoree after also receiving second-team honors in 2021. This is Harger's first All-MIAA honor.