Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

CPD Captain Rick Jones says to watch your purse while shopping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means holiday shopping is upon us. And while you or your loved one is out and about, the Columbus Police Department has a message for women to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings so that they will not be the next victim of crime.
wcbi.com

United Furniture Industries lays off all employees days before Thanksgiving

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture Industries,...
wcbi.com

Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
Commercial Dispatch

Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins

STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
wcbi.com

United Furniture driver faces grand larceny charges for taking furniture

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck driver for United Furniture is facing charges for allegedly taking furniture from his freight. Monroe County deputies responded to a call around 7 o’clock Tuesday night about items being removed from a United Furniture truck. Deputies responded to the scene and...
wcbi.com

Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
wcbi.com

MDOT looking to hire ahead of Christmas holiday

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- As jobs are taken away before the Thanksgiving holiday, MDOT is looking to hire starting in December. The state’s department of transportation is hosting a job fair on December 7th at 51757 Highway 25 South in Aberdeen. The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to...
wcbi.com

Volunteers help the Salvation Army prepare Thanksgiving lunch

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – At one table, members of the Hopkins family were cutting pieces of cherry pie, at another Tupelo High School students were putting individual desserts into boxes, and at another, Leigh Ann Lesley, of Romie’s was helping organize the room, while also preparing sweet treats for the Thanksgiving lunch.
wtva.com

Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
wcbi.com

Annual Lee Home Bake Sale had assortments of baked goods today

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You might call it a “Black Tuesday” bake sale. Every year, folks line up early for the Lee Home Bake Sale in Columbus. The annual fundraiser benefits the upkeep of the Stephen D. Lee home on 7th Street North. There was a variety...
wcbi.com

CPD reviews police camera to find suspect in shooting case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police investigators hope a police camera may lead them to a suspect in a Saturday night shooting. One person, walking in the area of Maple and Lawrence Drive was shot at and struck one time. Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon told WCBI that...
wcbi.com

Starkville church hosts Thanksgiving service, turkey giveaway

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville church is giving thanks by giving to others. Peter’s Rock Church hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Day Service and Turkey Giveaway this morning. More than 200 people gathered in the sanctuary for music and words of inspiration. After the service, church members...
wcbi.com

Rainy Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thanksgiving is on the way and so is the next round of rain showers. Rain continues through the weekend. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer, falling into the upper 40s. Cloud coverage will be building in throughout the night and into the morning. THANKSGIVING: Heavy...
wcbi.com

Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center hosts Thanksgiving service

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happens every year. The congregation at Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center in Starkville gives turkeys to members of the community. Their annual community Thanksgiving Day service and free turkey giveaway are set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. This event will open with a...
wcbi.com

Trending warmer as rain looms for Thanksgiving night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Milder weather is on the way, but it comes with several chances for rain. WEDNESDAY: Expect lots of sunshine through the day with high clouds rolling in late. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s, making for quite pleasant travel locally or regionally.
Commercial Dispatch

Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera

A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
wcbi.com

Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
