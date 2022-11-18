Read full article on original website
CPD Captain Rick Jones says to watch your purse while shopping
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow which means holiday shopping is upon us. And while you or your loved one is out and about, the Columbus Police Department has a message for women to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings so that they will not be the next victim of crime.
United Furniture Industries lays off all employees days before Thanksgiving
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture Industries,...
Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV. Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander. Cotton...
Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins
STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
United Furniture driver faces grand larceny charges for taking furniture
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck driver for United Furniture is facing charges for allegedly taking furniture from his freight. Monroe County deputies responded to a call around 7 o’clock Tuesday night about items being removed from a United Furniture truck. Deputies responded to the scene and...
Holliday’s Helping Hands launched free turkey giveaway in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A bird giveaway today in Aberdeen. The first 200 people in line received a free turkey for the holidays. Holliday’s Helping Hands launched their event today. Katina Holliday, an Aberdeen native, developed the nonprofit in California. The group helps shelter homeless individuals and mothers recently released from incarceration. The goal is to prepare them for independent living.
MDOT looking to hire ahead of Christmas holiday
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- As jobs are taken away before the Thanksgiving holiday, MDOT is looking to hire starting in December. The state’s department of transportation is hosting a job fair on December 7th at 51757 Highway 25 South in Aberdeen. The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Volunteers help the Salvation Army prepare Thanksgiving lunch
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – At one table, members of the Hopkins family were cutting pieces of cherry pie, at another Tupelo High School students were putting individual desserts into boxes, and at another, Leigh Ann Lesley, of Romie’s was helping organize the room, while also preparing sweet treats for the Thanksgiving lunch.
Teen arrested for shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was arrested following a shooting Monday afternoon, Nov. 21 in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:15 in the 1500 block of Fourth Street South. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers arrested an 18-year-old who will be charged with shooting...
Annual Lee Home Bake Sale had assortments of baked goods today
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You might call it a “Black Tuesday” bake sale. Every year, folks line up early for the Lee Home Bake Sale in Columbus. The annual fundraiser benefits the upkeep of the Stephen D. Lee home on 7th Street North. There was a variety...
Man drives stolen car from Webster County to Texas before arrested
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man stole a car in Webster County and drove to Texas. That’s where Webster County Sheriff David Gore said they found him. Kenneth Flemings was charged with the larceny taking of a motor vehicle. It happened in the Clarkson community last week....
CPD reviews police camera to find suspect in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police investigators hope a police camera may lead them to a suspect in a Saturday night shooting. One person, walking in the area of Maple and Lawrence Drive was shot at and struck one time. Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon told WCBI that...
Starkville church hosts Thanksgiving service, turkey giveaway
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville church is giving thanks by giving to others. Peter’s Rock Church hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Day Service and Turkey Giveaway this morning. More than 200 people gathered in the sanctuary for music and words of inspiration. After the service, church members...
Columbus Police arrest teenage suspect after an alleged shooting incident
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police arrested a teenager for allegedly shooting a gun into a home. Law enforcement said the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of 4th Street South. 18-year-old Isaac Harris was arrested and charged with Shooting into a Dwelling. If anyone...
Rainy Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Thanksgiving is on the way and so is the next round of rain showers. Rain continues through the weekend. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer, falling into the upper 40s. Cloud coverage will be building in throughout the night and into the morning. THANKSGIVING: Heavy...
Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center hosts Thanksgiving service
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happens every year. The congregation at Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center in Starkville gives turkeys to members of the community. Their annual community Thanksgiving Day service and free turkey giveaway are set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. This event will open with a...
Trending warmer as rain looms for Thanksgiving night
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Milder weather is on the way, but it comes with several chances for rain. WEDNESDAY: Expect lots of sunshine through the day with high clouds rolling in late. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s, making for quite pleasant travel locally or regionally.
Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera
A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
