Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Wishing A Very Happy Thanksgiving To Our Advertisers
We’d like to express gratitude to our fantastic sponsors here at Above the Law:. Cultural and traditional assumptions about how we work are being upended worldwide. Here’s how high-performing law firms should adapt. If you’re interested in advertising on Above the Law or any other site in the...
abovethelaw.com
The Legal Roots Of That Thanksgiving Staple, Cranberry Sauce
Hint: It was part of an effort to extend the selling period of his staple crop. Years after canned cranberry sauce had become mainstream, he said of the innovation, “I felt I could do something for New England. You know, everything in life is what you do for others.”
abovethelaw.com
Free Litigation Advice: Stop Tweeting -- See Also
Old News? USNWR Law School Rankings: New hotness? ATL Law School Rankings. Join us on December 7th a 1pm ET and learn ways to help your business partners while ensuring robust compliance and your company's blind spots.
Comments / 0