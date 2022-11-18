Read full article on original website
Related
Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores U.N. to punish Russia
KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the U.N. Security Council to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy condemns ‘energy terror’ at UN meeting after 10 die in latest mass strikes
Ukraine president calls on security council to take action against Russia; EU negotiations fail to agree price cap on Russian oil
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday.
Amid war, fault lines show ahead of Central European summit
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A summit of four Central European leaders in Slovakia on Thursday could be set to redefine a regional alliance that’s under strain from diverging approaches to the war in Ukraine. Fault lines within the bloc known as the Visegrad Four — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary — have appeared in recent months over Hungary’s lukewarm support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, which has alienated Budapest’s populist government from some of its strongest regional allies. The meeting of the four prime ministers in Kosice, Slovakia, will be the first in months after previous V4 gatherings were cancelled, including a meeting of parliamentary leaders that was scrapped last week after being boycotted by Czech delegates over Hungary’s continuing close ties with Moscow. That boycott led Hungary’s populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, to express doubt that Thursday’s summit would even take place. At a conference in Budapest last week, he said the “geopolitical divergence” within the V4 over the war in Ukraine had made its dynamics “change significantly.”
I’m a Sudanese woman – the protests in Iran mirror my own tangled history with clothing and freedom
On 16 September, Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police after supposedly wearing her hijab incorrectly and sporting skinny jeans. Later that night, she died in their custody. Amini’s family claim the morality police beat her to death, an accusation they have since denied. What has followed have been the country’s largest protests in recent years. Iranians of all ages, ethnicities and genders have joined in the demonstrations. I watched on and did my due diligence by posting on social media too, but I also couldn’t help reflect on my own relationship to clothing – and freedom.
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘clearly weaponising winter’ as Zelensky asks UN to punish Russia
Vladimir Putin is “clearly weaponising winter” in his war against Ukraine to inflict immense suffering on millions of Ukrainians in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the security council today.The Russian president "will try to freeze the country into submission," she added.Millions in Ukraine are enduring the war and harsh winter without any electricity and warm water as the Russian forces have knocked out the country’s power grid, forcing a shutdown of power plants in several regions, including Kyiv.Volodymyr Zelensky has sought punishment and reaction on “Russian terror” from the world leaders at the...
Russia revives Soviet-era Moskvich brand with Chinese model
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday launched production of the Moskvich car brand at a plant near Moscow given up by the French carmaker Renault, with a new, modern Chinese design that barely resembles the Soviet-era classic.
Comments / 0