BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A summit of four Central European leaders in Slovakia on Thursday could be set to redefine a regional alliance that’s under strain from diverging approaches to the war in Ukraine. Fault lines within the bloc known as the Visegrad Four — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary — have appeared in recent months over Hungary’s lukewarm support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, which has alienated Budapest’s populist government from some of its strongest regional allies. The meeting of the four prime ministers in Kosice, Slovakia, will be the first in months after previous V4 gatherings were cancelled, including a meeting of parliamentary leaders that was scrapped last week after being boycotted by Czech delegates over Hungary’s continuing close ties with Moscow. That boycott led Hungary’s populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, to express doubt that Thursday’s summit would even take place. At a conference in Budapest last week, he said the “geopolitical divergence” within the V4 over the war in Ukraine had made its dynamics “change significantly.”

34 MINUTES AGO