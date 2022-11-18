Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah’s LGBTQ community mourns on Transgender Day of Remembrance, made heavier by Colorado shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — For some Utahns, the news of a mass shooting against the LGBTQ community in Colorado came on an already emotional day of paying tribute to transgender people who lost their lives to violence. Outside the city-county building in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday, people solemnly...
KSLTV
Utah’s largest resource center for homeless men urgently needs coats
SALT LAKE CITY – Right now there is an urgent need for winter coats and hygiene products at the Pamela Atkinson Resource Center in South Salt Lake, the state’s largest resource center for homeless men. “We have a really high urgent need for men’s coats, we have run...
KSLTV
Utah groups hopes to bridge religious and LGBTQ communities
HEBER, Utah — Local groups in Utah are working to help people in the LGBTQ community feel more welcome and more understood. Kyle Ashworth was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, married in the temple, and had some kids. “And after all...
KSLTV
BLM seeks public feedback on three oil, gas sites in Utah and Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking feedback on proposed oil and gas lease sales in Utah and Arizona. According to the BLM website, the first Utah site will be 14 parcels making up nearly 27-thousand acres in Sanpete County, Utah. The second site is four parcels at about 5-thousand acres in Wayne County.
KSLTV
Home sales down 41% in Utah; prices still up from one year ago
SANDY, Utah — Home sales in Utah fell nearly 41% in October compared to one year ago, according to the Utah Association of Realtors, while the median sales price increased 7% during the same period. “Stubbornly high inflation and soaring borrowing costs have eroded buyer purchasing power and have...
KSLTV
Hawaii’s coral reefs are now insured. The first policy of its kind in the nation.
HONOLULU (KITV) — While you may be familiar with insurance policies that cover certain belongings, such as cars and homes, certain policies can also cover natural resources. Hawaii now has a special insurance policy to protect its coral reefs, the first of its kind in the United States. The...
KSLTV
UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
