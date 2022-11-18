ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Utah groups hopes to bridge religious and LGBTQ communities

HEBER, Utah — Local groups in Utah are working to help people in the LGBTQ community feel more welcome and more understood. Kyle Ashworth was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, married in the temple, and had some kids. “And after all...
BLM seeks public feedback on three oil, gas sites in Utah and Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking feedback on proposed oil and gas lease sales in Utah and Arizona. According to the BLM website, the first Utah site will be 14 parcels making up nearly 27-thousand acres in Sanpete County, Utah. The second site is four parcels at about 5-thousand acres in Wayne County.
Home sales down 41% in Utah; prices still up from one year ago

SANDY, Utah — Home sales in Utah fell nearly 41% in October compared to one year ago, according to the Utah Association of Realtors, while the median sales price increased 7% during the same period. “Stubbornly high inflation and soaring borrowing costs have eroded buyer purchasing power and have...
UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
