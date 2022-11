It is a sad reality in the nature of contemporary discourse that we communicate in loud, brash declarations and belligerent nonsense, thanks to an overabundance of meaningless noise masquerading as information in the age of social media. Bullheaded arrogance spouted on Twitter and Facebook is held up as sacrosanct while the subtle and the nuanced are often lost in crossfire.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO