Tyler, TX

ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Longview Salvation Army

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back stopped by the Longview Salvation Army on Wednesday to thank them for their service to the community, especially this Thanksgiving. The Longview Salvation Army has a 58-bed shelter and family rooms. Every evening, they provide a meal for the men, women and children they serve. On Wednesday, they were providing Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Mistletoe & Magic fundraiser kicks off 44th year of holiday shopping event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event at the Rose Garden Center opens Friday and runs from through Dec. 4. Junior League of Tyler President Jamie Cooper shared how the fundraiser supports over 20 local non-profits like the East Texas Food Bank and the literacy programs for adults.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

TJC Apache Belles open this year’s Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles are returning to Houston for the city’s 73rd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the first time they will be opening the parade in honor of their 75th anniversary as a team. The parade will be broadcast on KLTV from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman celebrates 106th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Frances Johnston, a resident at Country Living in Jacksonville, turned 106 on Nov. 21 and she celebrated her birthday with friends and family. “I’m 106 today and it’s terrible, it’s living too long,” said Johnston. Her family members also gathered to celebrate her at Country Living. “It’s wonderful I mean you […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler prepares for tree lighting ceremony on downtown square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler installed its annual Christmas tree on the downtown square Tuesday afternoon. Crews delivered the massive 32-foot Eastern Red Cedar tree around 1:30 p.m. The tree was anonymously donated in honor of all loved ones lost to cancer. The tree will be decorated...
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Marshall comes alive with Wonderland of Lights and so much more

MARSHALL, Texas - Make your holiday magical with a trip to the famed Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, Texas. It's all part of the Spirit of Christmas. Conceived in 1987, Wonderland of Lights rivals the best Christmas lighting events in the country. Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County Courthouse as downtown Marshall is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Family, friends share remembrances of Judge Randall Rogers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “While this place is a place of the administration of justice, today we claim it as a place of remembrance,” Taylor Heaton stated at the memorial service. Family, friends, and those who worked alongside Judge Randall Rogers remembered him Tuesday afternoon in Smith County’s...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

