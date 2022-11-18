Read full article on original website
ketk.com
KETK GIVES BACK: Longview Salvation Army
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back stopped by the Longview Salvation Army on Wednesday to thank them for their service to the community, especially this Thanksgiving. The Longview Salvation Army has a 58-bed shelter and family rooms. Every evening, they provide a meal for the men, women and children they serve. On Wednesday, they were providing Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
KLTV
Mistletoe & Magic fundraiser kicks off 44th year of holiday shopping event
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event at the Rose Garden Center opens Friday and runs from through Dec. 4. Junior League of Tyler President Jamie Cooper shared how the fundraiser supports over 20 local non-profits like the East Texas Food Bank and the literacy programs for adults.
KLTV
East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
Longview Thanksgiving food drive helps more than 1,400 families with donations, volunteers
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The 37th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive event was at the Maude Cobb Convention Center on Tuesday, where they gave away 1,400 food boxes to those who applied. With Thanksgiving just days away, it is special that the Longview community came together to help one another. Several high school students also […]
KLTV
TJC Apache Belles open this year’s Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles are returning to Houston for the city’s 73rd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the first time they will be opening the parade in honor of their 75th anniversary as a team. The parade will be broadcast on KLTV from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
East Texas woman celebrates 106th birthday
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Frances Johnston, a resident at Country Living in Jacksonville, turned 106 on Nov. 21 and she celebrated her birthday with friends and family. “I’m 106 today and it’s terrible, it’s living too long,” said Johnston. Her family members also gathered to celebrate her at Country Living. “It’s wonderful I mean you […]
KLTV
Green Acres Baptist Church prepares for second annual tree lighting event with massive Christmas tree in parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Green acres Baptist Church in Tyler is preparing for its second annual Christmas tree lighting event. Over the last week, a crew of a dozen church staff members have installed a 50-foot artificial Christmas tree. Last year they had around 5,000 people in attendance for their...
KLTV
City of Tyler prepares for tree lighting ceremony on downtown square
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler installed its annual Christmas tree on the downtown square Tuesday afternoon. Crews delivered the massive 32-foot Eastern Red Cedar tree around 1:30 p.m. The tree was anonymously donated in honor of all loved ones lost to cancer. The tree will be decorated...
KLTV
Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies in support
Ben Wheeler, Texas (KLTV) - Following the split between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and their Board of Directors, the VFD’s accounts were frozen. But after last week’s report, the bank has returned all of the funds back to the department’s accounts. They are now fully operational as far as finances.
Goudarzi and Young law office giving back with Turkey giveaway in Gilmer
UPDATE: 350 additional turkeys were provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse for the second giveaway held at the Yamboree Fair Grounds. GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Law Office of Goudarzi and Young is giving back to East Texas by giving away turkeys in Gilmer. Their second giveaway is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Yamboree Fair […]
KTBS
Marshall comes alive with Wonderland of Lights and so much more
MARSHALL, Texas - Make your holiday magical with a trip to the famed Wonderland of Lights in Marshall, Texas. It's all part of the Spirit of Christmas. Conceived in 1987, Wonderland of Lights rivals the best Christmas lighting events in the country. Millions of white lights illuminate the historic Harrison County Courthouse as downtown Marshall is transformed into a Winter Wonderland.
A Time the Hallsville, TX DQ Forgot to Add Something Important to its Blizzards
OK, so EVERYONE makes mistakes from time to time, so obviously this is utterly forgivable. Especially when we're talking about one of our most beloved Texas restaurants--Dairy Queen. At the same time, we're talking about DAIRY Queen. Ya know...dairy--as in ice cream, for example?. So just imagine the surprise of...
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
Sadler’s and Great Harvest Bread Company pie sales are through the roof, ‘it’s been nonstop’
JACKSONVILLE, TX (KETK) – Rob Gowin, owner of Sadler’s in Jacksonville, said he has been busy with pie orders this year. “We’re to the overwhelming stage right this minute, it’s been nonstop, you know 10 or 12 hours a day” said Gowin. He wasn’t sure at the beginning of the season that he would have […]
Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
KLTV
Family, friends share remembrances of Judge Randall Rogers
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “While this place is a place of the administration of justice, today we claim it as a place of remembrance,” Taylor Heaton stated at the memorial service. Family, friends, and those who worked alongside Judge Randall Rogers remembered him Tuesday afternoon in Smith County’s...
