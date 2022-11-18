ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Bullard VFD, Christus EMS receive new life-saving medical devices

There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. We spoke with them today. Bank releases funds back to Ben Wheeler VFD as community rallies...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County approves broadband plan

Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

TJC Apache Belles open this year’s Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles are returning to Houston for the city’s 73rd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is the first time they will be opening the parade in honor of their 75th anniversary as a team. The parade will be broadcast on KLTV from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Zavalla Water

PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas teen in constant pursuit of knowledge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas teen is dispelling the notion that today’s youth want success without working for it, through a constant pursuit of knowledge. The only girl in a Holly Lake Ranch martial arts class, 13-year-old Liza Strong, is on a mission to master everything she pursues.
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, TX
KLTV

New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview intersection upgrade to be paid for using grant funds

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Improvements are one step closer to happening for a congested intersection in Longview. The Intersection of Loop 281 and Page Road has seen an increase in traffic and wrecks over the last few years. The Harrison County Commissioners Court voted to approve receiving a grant that will pay about half of the construction cost.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Bubba’s Fat Burgers in Gilmer provides Thanksgiving feast for community

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - People in Gilmer were treated to a Thanksgiving feast today put on by a local restaurant. Volunteers came together to put on the special Thanksgiving dinner provided by Bubba’s Fat Burgers at the Yamboree grounds in Gilmer. “For the veterans, the senior citizens, the people...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Family, friends share remembrances of Judge Randall Rogers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “While this place is a place of the administration of justice, today we claim it as a place of remembrance,” Taylor Heaton stated at the memorial service. Family, friends, and those who worked alongside Judge Randall Rogers remembered him Tuesday afternoon in Smith County’s...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler prepares for tree lighting ceremony on downtown square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler installed its annual Christmas tree on the downtown square Tuesday afternoon. Crews delivered the massive 32-foot Eastern Red Cedar tree around 1:30 p.m. The tree was anonymously donated in honor of all loved ones lost to cancer. The tree will be decorated...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Thanksgiving Travel ETX

Peter Riley, Fire Chief at Bullard VFD, explains the benefits of mechanical chest compressions to patients in cardiac arrest. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with East Texas Regional Airport Director Roy Miller about how holiday travel is nearly back to pre-COVID levels. Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from...
TYLER, TX

