fox10phoenix.com

Owner of Ray's European Garage killed at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale father was shot and killed on the night of Nov. 20, just steps away from his girlfriend and granddaughter. Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near 59th and Bethany Home avenues just after 10 p.m. A 9-1-1 caller said they could hear a man screaming and a gunshot.
GLENDALE, AZ
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police

PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
PHOENIX, AZ
PCSO searches for suspect in deadly shooting

SkyFOX is over the scene of a shooting near SR 347 and Padilla Road near Stanfield. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they got a 911 call from a child claiming a family member had been shot and was dying.
STANFIELD, AZ
Crews investigate deadly apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway into a deadly fire at a south Phoenix apartment complex. Firefighters say when crews arrived at the scene near 36th Street and Baseline Road on Tuesday, they "found heavy fire coming from the entryway of a two-story apartment complex." Once the fire was extinguished,...
PHOENIX, AZ
I-10 westbound closed in Casa Grande due to fatal crash

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 10 at Mile Post 186, near State Route 387. Three people have died. Westbound traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road, according to the...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
BUCKEYE, AZ

