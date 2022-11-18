Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
News helicopter crash in North Carolina brings back memories of similar crash in Phoenix
The helicopter that crashed in Carlotte, North Carolina was carrying a meteorologist for CBS affiliate WBTV when the crash happened. The helicopter pilot also died in the crash. The incident has brought back some painful memories of a similar tragedy that happened in Phoenix 15 years ago. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Wave of violent domestic violence cases: Officials with Phoenix area shelter speak out
PHOENIX - A shelter in the Phoenix area is raising awareness for domestic violence in the aftermath of three separate fatal cases of domestic violence-related incidents in recent days across Arizona. The first of the three incidents happened on Nov. 16, when Phoenix Fire hazmat crews and police officers responded...
fox10phoenix.com
Burglary at Chandler neighborhood ends in deadly police shooting
According to police, the incident began as a burglary, which later ended with the police shooting. FOX 10's Lauren Clark spoke with a person who lives in the area about what she saw.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family still searching for answers after man's shooting death
The victim, identified as Victor Garcia, was shot and killed at a west Phoenix neighborhood in August. This Thanksgiving, the family is hoping for some answers, as well as some closure. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Owner of Ray's European Garage killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale father was shot and killed on the night of Nov. 20, just steps away from his girlfriend and granddaughter. Police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near 59th and Bethany Home avenues just after 10 p.m. A 9-1-1 caller said they could hear a man screaming and a gunshot.
fox10phoenix.com
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police
PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Thanksgiving tradition still going strong as man reunites with woman who mistakenly texted him
PHOENIX - Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to gather, and in Arizona, one particular story has grabbed the hearts of millions, every year. For those involved in what is known as the "Thanksgiving mix-up," they call it a blessing. A mix-up that went viral. It all began...
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale shooting rampage: Community gathers to remember victim
The shooting, which happened over the weekend, took the life of Gabe Sotelo. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly police shooting under investigation in Chandler
According to police officials, the incident began as a home invasion, which later ended with the police shooting. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Cool House: Desert Highlands home with amazing views
This week's Cool House is in the community of Desert Highlands in north Scottsdale. If you love the game of golf, this home is for you. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has the details.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dead, son injured following shooting at Mesa parking lot; suspect thought they were involved in crimes
MESA, Ariz. - A shopping center parking lot in Mesa was a crime scene following a double shooting on Nov. 21. "I heard what sounded like gunshots," said Andre Garcia. "Didn't really put two and two together." Mesa Police say around 9:30 a.m., 27-year-old Albert Leotta called 9-1-1 and reported...
fox10phoenix.com
PCSO searches for suspect in deadly shooting
SkyFOX is over the scene of a shooting near SR 347 and Padilla Road near Stanfield. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they got a 911 call from a child claiming a family member had been shot and was dying.
fox10phoenix.com
I-10 reopens in Casa Grande following fatal crash
Three people, including a young girl and an infant, were killed in a crash that temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 10 on Wednesday morning. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Crews investigate deadly apartment fire in Phoenix
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway into a deadly fire at a south Phoenix apartment complex. Firefighters say when crews arrived at the scene near 36th Street and Baseline Road on Tuesday, they "found heavy fire coming from the entryway of a two-story apartment complex." Once the fire was extinguished,...
fox10phoenix.com
Mother of man shot and killed in weekend Avondale shooting speaks out
Over the weekend, a man, since identified as 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin, allegedly shot a several cars on the I-10 in the West Valley, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old man. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak spoke with the victim's mother.
fox10phoenix.com
I-10 westbound closed in Casa Grande due to fatal crash
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are investigating a single vehicle fatal collision. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 10 at Mile Post 186, near State Route 387. Three people have died. Westbound traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road, according to the...
fox10phoenix.com
Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash closes WB I-10 near SR 387 in Casa Grande
A portion of Interstate 10 is closed due to a fatal crash near State Route 387. DPS says three people were ejected from a vehicle. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Scottsdale
The crash happened near 94th St. and Thunderbird Rd. Police say one person died and four people were rushed to an area hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
‘Unacceptable behavior’: USPS employee caught on camera hurling packages into mail truck
PHOENIX - A postal worker was caught on camera treating packages badly. As the holiday season kicks off, we know mail carriers will be working around the clock, but this is not the behavior you want to see. Inside a quiet backroom between the tape and boxing, you’ll find a...
