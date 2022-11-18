GVSU's GLIAC honors: Peterson, Barrow, McCarroll, Swanson tops; Slager second team

ALLENDALE — The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the football postseason awards and the 2022 Grand Valley State Lakers were well represented. The 2022 GLIAC Champion Lakers tallied four positional Player of the Year Awards and 22 total All-GLIAC honorees, including eleven first-team performers. GVSU received the number one seed and an NCAA DII Playoff first-round bye in Super Region 3. The Lakers will host the winner of Ouachita Baptist – Northwest Missouri State game on Saturday, November 26 at 1 p.m. Junior quarterback Cade Peterson was named the GLIAC Offensive Back of the Year, senior offensive tackle Quinton Barrow earned the Offensive Lineman of the Year, junior defensive end Christian McCarroll was tabbed the Defensive Lineman of the Year and junior LB Abe Swanson was named the Defensive Back of the Year in the GLIAC. Peterson and Barrow were joined on the offensive first team by junior running back Tariq Reid, junior offensive tackle Jordan Davis, junior offensive guard Garrett Carroll and sophomore wide receiver Jahdae Walker. McCarroll and Swanson were joined on the defensive first team by senior linebacker Damon Wesley, sophomore cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean and redshirt freshman punter Trace Hrgich. Second-team honorees included senior tight end Jayk Slager (Zeeland West), sophomore wide receiver Jaylon Tillman and sophomore offensive lineman Gabe Brown, junior defensive end Colton Hyble, sophomore defensive tackle Jack Gilchrist and redshirt freshman cornerback Terez Reid. Senior running back Jack Provencher, senior defensive end Nate Umlor, senior safety Antonio Strong, junior offensive guard Joel Linden and junior defensive tackle Seth Hoonhorst earned honorable mention All-GLIAC Plaudits. Peterson, a 2022 Harlon Hill Award nominee, has completed 135-of-221 passes for 2,076 yards and 16 TDs, while rushing for 456 yards and seven TDs. He led the GLIAC in total offense (230.2 ypg), pass efficiency rating (162.1), yards per pass attempt (9.39) and yards per pass completion (15.3). Peterson, a 2022 Harlon Hill Award nominee, was named the GLIAC Player of the Week twice during the 2022 campaign and has now earned the honor five times during his career. He turned in a GVSU and GLIAC record-setting performance at Michigan Tech, completing 18-of-19 passes for 304 yards and two TDs. His 94.7 percent completion percentage set a GLIAC and GVSU single-game record. In addition, Peterson rushed for 64 yards for 368 yards of total offense versus the Huskies. Peterson was an All-GLIAC Second-Team performer in 2021.

Barrow is a key figure in a Laker offense that leads the GLIAC in first downs (256), rushing offense (241.1), scoring offense (41.7), time of possession (32:13), total offense (466.7), redzone offense (.927) and team passing efficiency (163.04). The Laker offense has scored 40 or more points seven times in 2022, including five consecutive games to end the regular season. Barrow, who has been selected to participate in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, graded out at a 94.7 percent blocking efficiency overall during the 2022 regular-season. GVSU, which rushed for 2,652 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2022, averaged 5.8 yards per rushing attempt. A three-year starter and All-GLIAC performer, Barrow is a 2022 Gene Upshaw Award nominee as the top interior lineman in the country. Swanson tallied 73 tackles (29 solo/44 assisted), 7.0 tackles for loss (-25), 2.5 quarterback sacks (-11), picked off one pass, recovered a fumble, forced a fumble and recorded seven QB hurries in 2022. He was the leader of a defense that led the nation in points allowed per game (10.3) and ranked among the national leaders and led the GLIAC in rushing defense (64.9 ypg), first downs allowed (154), redzone defense (.667) and total defense (264.1). GVSU limited opponents to just 13.5 first downs per game, including five that were held under 10 first downs in a game. Swanson was named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week twice during the season, once after recording seven tackles, 1.5 TFL (-6) and recovering a fumble at Ferris State, and a second time after his 12-tackle, 1.0 TFL (-5) and one interception performance versus Saginaw Valley State. Abe has been named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week five times in his career. McCarroll has tallied 29 total tackles (13 solo/16 assisted), 11.5 tackles for loss (-54), 4.0 quarterback sacks (-30), nine QB hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He is a leader of a defense that led the nation in points allowed per game (10.3) and ranked among the national leaders and led the GLIAC in rushing defense (64.9 ypg), first downs allowed (154), redzone defense (.667) and total defense (264.1). GVSU recorded 82 tackles for loss (-337), 36 QB sacks (-233), 61 QB hurries and 59 pass break-ups behind the play of McCarroll. He recorded 7.0 tackles, 2.0 TFL (-15), 1.0 QB sacks (-14) versus Saginaw Valley State and was named GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week with three tackles, 3.0 TFL (-18), 1.0 QB sacks (-4) and a forced fumble at Wayne State. As a position group, the Lakers' defensive line was among most dominant in the country, recording 60 QB hurries, 42.0 tackles for loss (-191) and 23 QB sacks (-145).

Reid rushed 851 yards and 16 touchdowns on just 129 carries, while catching seven passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. He led the GLIAC in yards per carry (6.6), while ranking second in the GLIAC in rushing yards, rushing TDs, points scored and total touchdowns (17). Walker caught 23 passes for 451 yards and four touchdowns during the 2022 campaign. Davis and Carroll started all 11 games on the offensive line and played a key role in a Laker offense that led the GLIAC in key figure in a Laker offense that leads the GLIAC in first downs (256), rushing offense (241.1), scoring offense (41.7), time of possession (32:13), total offense (466.7), redzone offense (.927) and team passing efficiency (163.04). Wesley, who started all 11 games, tallied 35 total tackles (11 solo/24 assisted), 5.0 tackles for loss (-20) and one QB sack (-9), while Fourqurean notched 31 total tackles (22 solo/9 assisted), one interception and a GVSU-best 10 pass break-ups. Hrgich led the GLIAC in punting, averaging 41.5 yards per punt with five of 50 yards or more. He dropped 14 inside the opponents 20-yard line and forced 10 fair catches. Slager caught five passes for 45 yards and one touchdown, while also playing a key role in a Laker offense that led the GLIAC in nearly every statistical category. Tillman caught 27 passes for 496 yards and four touchdown and broke the 100-yard receiving mark twice. He hauled in 10 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown at Michigan Tech. Brown was a key figure in a Laker offense that leads the GLIAC in first downs (256), rushing offense (241.1), scoring offense (41.7), time of possession (32:13), total offense (466.7), redzone offense (.927) and team passing efficiency (163.04).