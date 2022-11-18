AUDIO: Ben Pirmann leaves Memphis 901 FC for USL's Charleston Battery

The Charleston Battery of the USL (United Soccer League) secured Ben Pirmann as their next head coach, leaving the USL's Memphis 901 FC with an opening. 92.9 FM ESPN hosts discussed his departure throughout the day on Thursday (11/17) as Memphis soccer fans seemed very frustrated their club's most successful head man made a lateral move to Charleston. Here's Giannotto & Jeffrey discussing Pirmann and the future of Memphis 901 FC:

901 FC's President Craig Unger, also the President/GM of the Memphis Redbirds, released the following statement upon the news of Pirmann leaving the club:

"After lengthy conversations with principal owner Peter Freund, who expressed his and the entire organization’s deep desire to keep Ben Pirmann at 901 FC given his outstanding contributions to the club, and after offering a new, multiyear, precedent-setting contract, Ben informed the club that though he was appreciative, he no longer wished to stay in the city of Memphis."

Pirmann was the most successful coach in Memphis 901 FC history and was voted the 2022 USL Coach of the Year.