LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week fell asleep at the wheel while driving to work, his attorney told a newspaper Monday. Attorney Alexandra Kazarian told the Los Angeles Times that Nicholas Gutierrez was on his way to his job as an electrical engineer at a solar panel company when he fell asleep. He had awoken at 5 a.m. but had not been up late the night before, she said. Authorities have said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. “He’s a good kid that fell asleep on his way to work early in the morning,” Kazarian told the newspaper. Kazarian did not respond to requests for comment Monday from The Associated Press.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO