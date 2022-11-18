Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
Brazil vs Serbia live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Serbia as clear favourites to win a sixth title in Qatar.Neymar is the stand-out name as Tite calls on a number of dangerous attacking options.While Serbia will have their eyes on a place in the last 16, with Cameroon and Switzerland also in contention.With Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia, and Germany beaten by Japan, the Selecao will be especially confident this is their time.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brazil vs Serbia?The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday, 24 November at the Lusail...
Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.In fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not occupy a straightforward group in Qatar, however, with...
Uruguay vs South Korea predicted lineups and team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Uruguay face South Korea in their Group H opener at the Qatar World Cup.Darwin Nunez will be one to watch after capturing some fine form for Liverpool in the build-up to the tournament. While Son Heung-min will be fit for South Korea after overcoming a face fracture in action for Tottenham. Uruguay and Korea boast some of the biggest stars in the Premier League and beyond, with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae ones to watch.Here’s everything you need to know about the Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan:When is it?Uruguay vs South...
Today at the World Cup: Brazil and Portugal launch group campaigns
World Cup favourites Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal launch their group campaigns on Thursday against Serbia and Ghana respectively.Brazil’s Group G rivals Switzerland and Cameroon will kick-off the day’s action, while Uruguay face Korea in Group H, the same pool as Portugal.On Wednesday, Japan provided another stunning upset as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina, and Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0.Croatia, 2018 finalists, were held 0-0 by Morocco and lacklustre Belgium squeezed past Canada 1-0, while England skipper Harry Kane appears set to be fit for Friday’s Group B game...
Is Uruguay vs South Korea on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Uruguay look to cement their status as World Cup dark horses when they face South Korea in their Qatar opener on Thursday. It is far from clear who will emerge from as the top two sides from Group H, with Ghana and Portugal also posing a threat. While the strikers capture the headlines for Uruguay, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde represents the heartbeat of this side.And Diego Alonso will hope to find the right balance up top and lean on La Celeste’s past displays at the back in tournaments if they are to go far here.Here’s everything you need...
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask for South Korea at World Cup?
Son Heung-min is wearing a mask at the Qatar World Cup as South Korea look to progress from Group H.The Tottenham striker won a fitness battle to feature at the tournament despite suffering a fracture around his left eye during a Champions League match against Marseille.The 30-year-old was forced off injured in the first-half of the 2-1 win over OM on 1 November and subsequently required surgery.The incident occurred following a shoulder to the face from Chancel Mbemba.But after three weeks, Son was cleared to join up with the Tigers of Asia.Son joined up with his teammates last Saturday...
Comments / 0