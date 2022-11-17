Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
8 Things to do in Honolulu for an Epic Vacation
Listen to the burble of a gigantic waterfall, cascading 150 metres down the mountainside into a shimmering pool. Fascinating, right?. This is one of the reasons why the capital of Hawaii makes for a dreamy holiday destination. With sun-soaked beaches, marvellous waterfalls, scrumptious seafood, and a plethora of historical sites, Honolulu has plenty to offer for everyone, from solo backpackers and couples to touring families.
Vehicle accident in Ala Moana area closes roads
Honolulu Officials are asking drivers to avoid Makaloa St. and Poni St. due to a vehicle accident.
Police inquiry closes Punchbowl St. makai direction
Honolulu Police Department said that Punchbowl St. in the makai direction after Vineyard Ave. has been shut down for a police investigation involving firearms.
Moanalua Rd. WB closed for vehicle accident
Honolulu Police Department Moanalua Rd. in the westbound direction has been closed for a vehicle accident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents of West Oahu complex report lingering water issues a year after Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu. Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015
The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 3 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
Crash shuts down several lanes in Makiki
According to HPD, Young street is closed from Akala to Piikoi Street and Piikoi Street is closed from Young to King Street, with one lane open.
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
Lanes blocked on H1 WB at Aiea Pedestrian Overpass
Honolulu County Officials are warning that there are H1 lane blockages due to a vehicle accident at the Aiea Pedestrian Overpass.
Crash closes 4 H-1 lanes near Waimalu off
Honolulu Police Department has reported lane closures on the H1 eastbound lanes by the Waimalu off-ramp.
Multiple lanes on Moanalua freeway blocked
The Hawaii Department of Transportation has reported a crash on the Moanalua Freeway eastbound lanes, before Red Hill.
Downed power lines closes East Mānoa Rd.
Honolulu County Officials announced that East Mānoa Rd. between Brown Way and Hillside Ave. is closed.
An early start to Christmas in Hawaii
Many families are eager to get their Christmas tree now, and tree farms and vendors are ready for the rush.
Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays
Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After three recent break-ins, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is issuing a stern warning to potential trespassers. Now that the rail is going through trial runs, its third rail with a gray covering is high voltage. “750 volts going through that. They touch that rail, it is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker was rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. Officials said a bystander called to report a man in his 30s fell and wasn’t able to descend the trail on...
ourbigescape.com
1 Amazing Hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail
Enjoy your hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail. This 2.9-mile out-and-back trail near Pearl City, Oahu. Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 1 hour 41 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: 3 hospitalized after H-1 crash near Waimalu exit
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-car crash shut down several lanes of the H-1 Freeway eastbound Sunday, officials said. The crash was first reported just before 12:30 p.m. near the Waimalu off. Emergency crews responded as traffic slowed to a crawl in the area, backing up past the H-1, H-2 merge.
Expect hurdles in Oahu concealed-carry processing
Concealed-carry gun permit applications can start to be processed on Oahu as soon as Monday, Nov. 21. That is after the mayor approved rules submitted by the police chief last week, which take effect 10 days after that sign-off.
BEAT OF HAWAII
After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings
Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
