Enjoy your hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail. This 2.9-mile out-and-back trail near Pearl City, Oahu. Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 1 hour 41 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.

