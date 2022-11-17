ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

nomadlawyer.org

8 Things to do in Honolulu for an Epic Vacation

Listen to the burble of a gigantic waterfall, cascading 150 metres down the mountainside into a shimmering pool. Fascinating, right?. This is one of the reasons why the capital of Hawaii makes for a dreamy holiday destination. With sun-soaked beaches, marvellous waterfalls, scrumptious seafood, and a plethora of historical sites, Honolulu has plenty to offer for everyone, from solo backpackers and couples to touring families.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015

The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 3 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Honolulu Night Market returns for the holidays

Our Kaka'ako, a mixed-use, urban-island community by Kamehameha Schools, is bringing back the Honolulu Night Market on Saturday, Nov. 19. The street event will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Keawe St. and Auahi St. in the heart of Kaka'ako.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After three recent break-ins, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is issuing a stern warning to potential trespassers. Now that the rail is going through trial runs, its third rail with a gray covering is high voltage. “750 volts going through that. They touch that rail, it is...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker was rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. Officials said a bystander called to report a man in his 30s fell and wasn’t able to descend the trail on...
HONOLULU, HI
ourbigescape.com

1 Amazing Hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail

Enjoy your hike to Waimano Falls via Waimano Falls Trail. This 2.9-mile out-and-back trail near Pearl City, Oahu. Generally considered a challenging route, it takes an average of 1 hour 41 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
PEARL CITY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: 3 hospitalized after H-1 crash near Waimalu exit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-car crash shut down several lanes of the H-1 Freeway eastbound Sunday, officials said. The crash was first reported just before 12:30 p.m. near the Waimalu off. Emergency crews responded as traffic slowed to a crawl in the area, backing up past the H-1, H-2 merge.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

After $2.3B, Hawaii Airports Still Land At Bottom In U.S. Rankings

Hawaii’s largest airports continue to rank near the very bottom of all airports in the US, based on a 2022 survey of airports by JD Power. That has been true for years and remains so to this day, in spite of the enormous multi-billion dollar Hawaii airports renovation cash infusion.
HAWAII STATE

