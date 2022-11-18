Atlanta United's Thiago Almada makes Argentina's World Cup roster

Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8) handles the ball against New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Brett Davis

Thiago Almada has been named to Argentina’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by manager Lionel Scaloni, the Argentina Football Association announced Thursday.

“First and foremost, we couldn’t be happier for Thiago to have the opportunity to represent Argentina at the FIFA World Cup,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s consistently shown his quality and has proven to be a top player deserving of this call-up. This is a proud moment for the club and we’re confident he’ll represent both Atlanta United and Major League Soccer with world-class skill on the game’s biggest stage.”