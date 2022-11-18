ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada makes Argentina's World Cup roster

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5Air_0jF0nZjg00
Oct 9, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (8) handles the ball against New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Brett Davis

Thiago Almada has been named to Argentina’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by manager Lionel Scaloni, the Argentina Football Association announced Thursday.

“First and foremost, we couldn’t be happier for Thiago to have the opportunity to represent Argentina at the FIFA World Cup,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He’s consistently shown his quality and has proven to be a top player deserving of this call-up. This is a proud moment for the club and we’re confident he’ll represent both Atlanta United and Major League Soccer with world-class skill on the game’s biggest stage.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Portugal vs Ghana prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Portugal face Ghana in Group H of the Qatar World Cup, as both nations get their campaigns under way.This generation of Portugal players will be desperate to do themselves justice, their talented squad having bowed out in the last 16 of the most recent World Cup and having exited last summer’s Euros in the group stage.In fact, Portugal have only twice reached the semi-finals in their history at the world championship, a record one would expect to be better – especially in recent years, under captain Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not occupy a straightforward group in Qatar, however, with...
The Independent

What TV channel is Brazil vs Serbia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Brazil and Serbia play their first World Cup match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite will hope to avoid an upset, with a warning given by Argentina, who suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia to begin their campaign, and Germany, who went down against Japan.Beaten by the Albiceleste in the Copa America final last year, the Selecao will look to rebound here after suffering defeat to Belgium in the quarter-finals four years ago.Serbia have real quality throughout their side and Dragan Stojkovic may look to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic to inspire an upset here.Here’s everything...
The Independent

Uruguay vs South Korea predicted lineups and team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Uruguay face South Korea in their Group H opener at the Qatar World Cup.Darwin Nunez will be one to watch after capturing some fine form for Liverpool in the build-up to the tournament. While Son Heung-min will be fit for South Korea after overcoming a face fracture in action for Tottenham. Uruguay and Korea boast some of the biggest stars in the Premier League and beyond, with Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae ones to watch.Here’s everything you need to know about the Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan:When is it?Uruguay vs South...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Brazil and Portugal launch group campaigns

World Cup favourites Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal launch their group campaigns on Thursday against Serbia and Ghana respectively.Brazil’s Group G rivals Switzerland and Cameroon will kick-off the day’s action, while Uruguay face Korea in Group H, the same pool as Portugal.On Wednesday, Japan provided another stunning upset as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina, and Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0.Croatia, 2018 finalists, were held 0-0 by Morocco and lacklustre Belgium squeezed past Canada 1-0, while England skipper Harry Kane appears set to be fit for Friday’s Group B game...
The Independent

Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask for South Korea at World Cup?

Son Heung-min is wearing a mask at the Qatar World Cup as South Korea look to progress from Group H.The Tottenham striker won a fitness battle to feature at the tournament despite suffering a fracture around his left eye during a Champions League match against Marseille.The 30-year-old was forced off injured in the first-half of the 2-1 win over OM on 1 November and subsequently required surgery.The incident occurred following a shoulder to the face from Chancel Mbemba.But after three weeks, Son was cleared to join up with the Tigers of Asia.Son joined up with his teammates last Saturday...
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
262
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy