KTVB

This Idaho ski chairlift is a new kind of therapy couch in Seattle

SEATTLE — It's not every day that you see a ski chairlift from a resort in Idaho, hit the road. It's destination? The Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle. “It's hilarious seeing a ski chairlift suspended here in the park,” Corey Konineic from Motion State said. “People passing by, giving the second look like, ‘Why is there a crane? Why is this big chairlift in the air?’”
SEATTLE, WA
KTVB

Governor Kate Brown pardons about 45,000 people for marijuana offenses

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that she will pardon an estimated 45,000 people for simple marijuana possession offenses, removing 47,144 convictions and forgiving more than $14 million total in fines and fees. The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce...
OREGON STATE

