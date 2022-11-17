Read full article on original website
momcollective.com
Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s
Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
Hollywood house fire impacting family of 5
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A family of five will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a fire in Hollywood. Officials say a house fire happened Saturday afternoon on Doctor Taylor Road. The American Red Cross is providing the family “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter.” Limited details on […]
abcnews4.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit organization on Thursday provided warm meals and clothing to people in need just days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Father to Father, which offers education and services for Lowcountry fathers who are working to rebuild their lives and reconnect with family, gathered in North Charleston to hand out […]
FOX Carolina
Preacher who lost wife in Charleston church shooting to hold prayer march
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston minister who lost his wife in the Charleston church shooting in 2015 will lead a prayer march through the Holy City on Sunday. The Rev. Anthony Thompson says forgiveness is a key part of his ministry. Thompson will lead a prayer march starting at...
counton2.com
Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.
There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis …. There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville...
live5news.com
Red Cross assisting N. Charleston family after fire damages home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross responded Friday night to help a family whose home was damaged by a fire. The fire broke out at a home on Butler Street, Red Cross spokesman Don Gazzale said. Disaster volunteers are assisting eight people displaced by the fire by...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22 Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
live5news.com
Family to hold vigil for former Lowcountry football star killed in campus shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The family of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting is asking the public to attend a candlelight vigil in his honor. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from...
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving. Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast. Volunteers were giving away […]
counton2.com
Catching up with Happy Raine
All-female muralist group painting across the Lowcountry. Former Berkeley County School Board member discusses …. Former Berkeley County School Board member discusses recent shakeup. North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves …. North Charleston nonprofit Father to Father serves up warm meals, clothing for those in need. 2YH: What to...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston police searching for woman missing since October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Have you seen Shavona Green?. The 41-year-old woman was last seen in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Green was seen wearing a green shirt and gray sweatpants. Police say she is 4'11" and weighs approximately 112...
live5news.com
Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
live5news.com
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
WIS-TV
‘A loving young man’: Vigil honors former Lowcountry football star killed in shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The family of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting mourned with the community at a Sunday night vigil. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from his injuries in a Nov. 13 shooting.
BCSO investigates shooting in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
