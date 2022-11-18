Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running
The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Once Jalen Hurts started running, Colts had no chance
When the Eagles had a critical 3rd-and-1 early in the fourth quarter? Give the ball to Jalen. When the Eagles had a crucial 4th-and-2 later in the fourth quarter? Give the ball to Jalen. When they had a pivotal 3rd-and-goal in the game's final minutes? Give the ball to Jalen.
NBC Sports
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G shouts 'feels great, baby' in Spanish after 49ers' win
Jimmy Garoppolo's famous catchphrase took on a new life Monday night at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Minutes after the 49ers wrapped up their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Garoppolo joined the ESPN Deportes broadcast and was instructed on how to say "feels great, baby!" in Spanish. "Se siente...
NBC Sports
What Aiyuk gifted 49ers cameraman after celebration mishap
SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had something special for 49ers senior video producer Nick Schebetta at the team’s headquarters on Wednesday. But this time, the delivery was a lot less painful. “We’re good,” Aiyuk told NBC Sports Bay Area after he presented Schebetta with the second...
NBC Sports
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on pace to break NFL record for passing yards in a season
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may break an impressive NFL record this season — with some help from a 17th game. After Sunday night’s win over the Chargers, Mahomes has a league-leading 3,265 passing yards through 10 games this season. That puts him on pace to pass for 5,551 yards in 17 games.
NBC Sports
Kittle, Deebo give Jimmy G hilarious new nicknames
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his NFL career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?. Garoppolo, who has steered the 49ers to a three-game winning streak and into first place in the NFC West, earned a pair of new monikers from teammates George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
NBC Sports
Ex-Jets WR really got a Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Edelman
Brandon Marshall will have a permanent reminder of the time he bet against Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots. Ahead of the Patriots' Week 11 game against the Jets at Gillette Stadium, Marshall and Edelman put some pretty high stakes on the matchup: If New York won, Edelman had to get a Jets tattoo. If New England won, Marshall would get a Patriots tattoo.
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NBC Sports
Justin Fields considered day-to-day, but season-ending injury not ruled out
While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less.
NBC Sports
Packers work out Geronimo Allison, Danny Davis
The Packers worked out six players Tuesday, including two receivers, according to the league’s personnel notice. Wideouts Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis are familiar names to Packers fans. Allison, 28, spent four seasons in Green Bay after signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He...
NBC Sports
PFT’s Week 12 2022 NFL power rankings
1. Chiefs (8-2; No. 2): Football, family, and Fonzie indeed. 2. Eagles (9-1; No. 3): They’re still a bit off. To get a win while being a bit off is a good thing. 3. Cowboys (7-3; No. 7): The team that showed up on Sunday is a Super Bowl team. All too often, however, that team is on the back of a milk carton.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign offensive tackle off Jets practice squad
The New England Patriots stole another one from the New York Jets on Tuesday. Just two days after beating their division rival on a game-winning punt-return touchdown, the Patriots reportedly have signed offensive tackle Connor McDermott off the Jets practice squad. McDermott, originally selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, played one snap against New England on Sunday.
