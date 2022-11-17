Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
Musk had instructed staff to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "very hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign.
iFixit Shows Why You Should Never Poke, Stab or Shoot Nails at Old Li-Po Batteries
Let’s face it, many of us have encountered an old smartphone battery that looked ready to pop, but prodding around or even stabbing the cells is definitely something you should never do. There have been horror stories of lithium-ion polymer batteries exploding, and those are not just myths, as the iFixit team shows.
Did You Know Gaming Details Every Zelda Game That Wasn’t Released in America
Did You Know Gaming recently uncovered the canceled Nintendo DS Zelda game, Heroes of Hyrule, and now the detail ever title that wasn’t released in America. Starting off, we have BS The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets, which is basically a four-part episodic game that you downloaded using the BS-X Broadcasting System add-on for the Super Famicom back in 1997.
Limited Edition Pininfarina x INKAR iPhone 13 / 14 Pro Cases Might be the Sleekest Looking Yet
Italian car design firm Pininfarina partnered with luxury brand INKAR to introduct a line of limited edition iPhone 13 / 14 Pro cases that just might be the sleekest looking yet. With only 95-units being made for each of the iPhone models, just five of those will be distinguished by exclusive redline cases that have been hand drawn by Italian artisans.
The Pokemon Company Puts on a Magical Drone Show in Singapore, Pikachu Included
The Pokemon Company put on yet another magical drone show, but this time in front of Singapore’s ultra luxurious Marina Bay Sands hotel. During this event, there were several activity zones for guests to partake in, such as a Pikachu dance party, “Pokégenic” photo spots around the Gardens by the Bay, and even Pokémon GO Safari Zone with Maractus,
This Nintendo Game Boy Might be the World’s Smallest, Here’s a Hands-On Look
Remember those Classic Console key chains that you can still find at gas stations? Well, one modder turned one into what could possibly be the world’s smallest Nintendo Game Boy, or at least its shell. Inside, there’s an ESP32 processor, 8MB of RAM, 16MB of Flash memory, integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, and even a built-in speaker.
Google’s New Robot is Getting Closer to Understanding Natural Language That Humans Might Use
Google’s new robot is getting closer to understanding natural language that humans might use, thanks to the reasoning capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) that can now be applied to planning and interaction for robotics. This means that soon, robots will be able to decipher simple phrases, such as ‘when you have a minute, please grab me a drink’, instead of only basic words.
Glass MacBook with Raised Touch Sensitive Keys May Have Leaked in New Apple Patent
An all-new glass MacBook with raised touch sensitive keys may have leaked in a recently uncovered Apple patent. This laptop would have a glass body with a soft, bendable surface to lessen the impact of typing on a solid material, or the iPad to be more specific. The problem with...
Don’t Pay $799, Get the Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular] 49mm Smartwatch for $739 Shipped – This Weekend Only
WHY APPLE WATCH ULTRA — Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts —... EXTREMELY RUGGED, INCREDIBLY CAPABLE — 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water... BIGGEST, BRIGHTEST DISPLAY YET— A bright...
Complex Camera Setups and Robots are Why Food Commercials Cost So Much to Make
All of those mouth watering food commercials that you see are actually very expensive to make, despite how simple they look on TV. Business Insider recently took a trip to New York-based The Garage to meet a team behind those commercials. Let’s just say it takes a large crew, complex camera setups, and expensive robots to bring these commercial to life.
Grand Theft Auto 5 Tilt-Shift Mod Turns the Game Into a Miniature Los Santos
Ever wonder what Los Santos would look like as a miniature world? If so, then one modder has just the Grand Theft Auto 5 video for you. In the photography world, this effect can be called tilt-shift, or more specifically, selective focus, which is used to direct the viewer’s attention to a small part of the image while artificially blurring the others.
