Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
BBC
Canada: Why the country wants to bring in 1.5m immigrants by 2025
Canada is betting big on immigration to fill the gap in its economy left by aging Baby Boomers leaving the workforce - but not everyone is on board with bringing in so many people from abroad. Earlier this month, the federal government announced an aggressive plan to take in 500,000...
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Kenyan government halts baobab exports to Georgia after outcry
President orders Ministry of Environment and Forestry to launch investigation over contractor’s licence for removing trees
Russia revives Soviet-era Moskvich brand with Chinese model
MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday launched production of the Moskvich car brand at a plant near Moscow given up by the French carmaker Renault, with a new, modern Chinese design that barely resembles the Soviet-era classic.
Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist.
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says
NEW DELHI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday.
I’m a Sudanese woman – the protests in Iran mirror my own tangled history with clothing and freedom
On 16 September, Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran’s morality police after supposedly wearing her hijab incorrectly and sporting skinny jeans. Later that night, she died in their custody. Amini’s family claim the morality police beat her to death, an accusation they have since denied. What has followed have been the country’s largest protests in recent years. Iranians of all ages, ethnicities and genders have joined in the demonstrations. I watched on and did my due diligence by posting on social media too, but I also couldn’t help reflect on my own relationship to clothing – and freedom.
Amid war, fault lines show ahead of Central European summit
A summit of four Central European leaders in Slovakia on Thursday could be set to redefine a regional alliance that's under strain from diverging approaches to the war in Ukraine.Fault lines within the bloc known as the Visegrad Four — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary — have appeared in recent months over Hungary’s lukewarm support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, which has alienated Budapest's populist government from some of its strongest regional allies.The meeting of the four prime ministers in Kosice, Slovakia, will be the first in months after previous V4 gatherings were cancelled, including a meeting...
Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex NV (YNDX.O) is seeking President Vladimir Putin's approval to sell its operations in the country and spin off its main international projects, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.
BBC
Zero-Covid China asks: Is World Cup on another planet?
Chinese state media have given huge attention to the World Cup this week, but the matches are fuelling frustrations that people in the country are being left out of the celebrations. On top of China's men's national team not qualifying for the event, scenes of maskless celebrations and raucous gatherings...
Brazil vs Serbia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Brazil play Serbia in an intriguing World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium. The Selecao will be extra confident they can reign in Qatar after Argentina’s early set-back against Saudi Arabia and Germany falling to Japan.Tite can call on a sensational front line with the likes of Neymar, Raphinha, Vinicus Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and more.While Serbia will hope to beat out Switzerland and Cameroon for the runner-up place and advance to the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brazil vs Serbia?The Group G match will kick-off at 7pm on Thursday,...
China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record
China is expanding pandemic lockdowns, including in a city where factory workers clashed with police this week, as its number of COVID-19 cases hits a daily record
Gone in 9 minutes: How a Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany
Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesda
Stocks rise, dollar slips as Fed signals softer rate hike pace
Asian markets rallied Thursday and the dollar weakened further after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested it could slow its pace of rate hikes. "A commitment to moving toward restrictive monetary policy remains intact, but the (policy board) is ready to slow the path toward that destination."
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
Comments / 0